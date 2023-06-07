Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Welcomes Lionel Messi to Miami, Wants to Know Who Is Faster

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Argentinian soccer phenom Lionel Messi agreed to a groundbreaking deal on Wednesday to join Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF this summer, and one of Miami's biggest football stars was quick to welcome him to the city.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recorded a video welcoming Messi to the area, and of course he had to include a line about wanting to see who can run faster.

"I just want to say welcome to the 305 Lionel Messi. Now we've got two number 10s, but I just want to know which one is the fastest," Hill joked. "But anyways, congrats to you man."

Messi is joining Inter Miami after two seasons with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain. He opted for a move to MLS over a reported three-year, $1.6 billion offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, per journalist Helena Condis Edo.

It's probably safe to say that Hill, who ran a 4.29 second 40-yard dash at his college pro day in March 2016, is faster than Messi, but it would still be entertaining to watch the two race each other.