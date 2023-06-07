Cowboys Rumors: CeeDee Lamb 'Fine' After Leg Injury Scare at Practice

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered an apparent leg injury that forced him to leave Wednesday's practice early, but it reportedly isn't too serious.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News was told that Lamb is "fine" following his early exit. One source added, "It's nothing."

Gehlken said Lamb suffered the injury midway through Wednesday's practice, and he had to be evaluated by head athletic trainer Jim Maurer "at multiple locations on the field." The wideout was visibly limping as he moved around.

Lamb is coming off his second straight Pro Bowl appearance after recording 107 catches for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. He dominated the target share, seeing 156 passes coming his way, while the second-highest total was 89 by tight end Dalton Schultz.

Entering his fourth year in the NFL, Lamb is undoubtedly one of the most talented receivers in the league. The 24-year-old is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but he said he isn't focused on that at the moment because he feels things will eventually work themselves out.

"Quite honestly, I'll be 100 percent honest, I'm not even distracted," Lamb told the Cowboys' official website on Tuesday. "The money, definitely worried about it, but it's not something that's on my mind every day or when I come to the building. I'm not thinking about how much money I'm gonna make if I do this. It's really all about coming in, showing my worth, and letting everything else handle itself."

Lamb added that he plans to take on more of a leadership role for the Cowboys this season.

"The experience," he said about his biggest difference going into the 2023 campaign. "Just going in and understanding that at the end of the day, it will all fall back on me, and I'm absolutely okay with that. It's why Jerry [Jones] brought me here and it's why I've been prepared for the moment. I put myself to a higher standard in being able to lead."