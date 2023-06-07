Nick Chubb 'Playing for' Late Jim Brown, Says Knowing Browns Legend Was 'Special'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb says he will dedicate his 2023 season to the late Jim Brown, telling reporters on Wednesday that he will be "playing for" the legendary Hall of Famer following his death last month.

"Being able to know him was definitely special," Chubb said. "Definitely a blessing. Being drafted here and playing after such a great running back was a blessing."

Brown, who played nine seasons for Cleveland, died on May 18 at the age of 87.

Following Brown's death, Chubb said he received a message from Browns general manager John Dorsey saying Brown played a significant part in Cleveland drafting Chubb in the second round of the 2018 draft.

"Just hearing that, it was a blessing," Chubb said. "He saw something in me and it's special."

Chubb, who is arguably the best Cleveland running back since Brown, added that the most important things he learned from Brown came off the field rather than on it.

"The most impactful thing [he told me] is probably just stand for what you believe in," Chubb said. "He was a strong man. He stood up a lot of things and he was himself. I think that's the biggest thing I take from it. Just always be true to yourself."