NFL Rumors: Vikings' Danielle Hunter Drawing Trade Interest amid Contract Buzz

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran defensive end Danielle Hunter's future with the Minnesota Vikings is reportedly up in the air. He's dissatisfied with his contract, and there's a chance he lands with another team.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Hunter has drawn trade interest from around the league.

"My understanding is the interest is pretty serious," Rapoport added.

After previously restructuring his deal, Hunter is set to make a base salary of only $4.9 million for the 2023 season. While Minnesota likely would want to hold on to the talented edge-rusher, his reported unhappiness has influenced teams to gauge the possibility of trading for him.

"The Vikings and Hunter have not yet been able to strike a long-term deal to compensate him at a level he wants," Rapoport stated. "And when there are rumors about a player not getting a contract he wants, usually there are teams that call."

He added that Minnesota has tried to do "a band aid-type deal" for the 2023 season.

Hunter led the Vikings with 10.5 sacks last season while adding 65 total tackles, three passes defended and a forced fumble. It was his fourth year in seven seasons recording 10 or more sacks.

Minnesota already parted ways with one of its top pass-rushers this offseason, as the team traded defensive end Za'Darius Smith to the Cleveland Browns last month in exchange for draft picks.Smith signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Vikings last offseason, but he was deemed too expensive one year later. He restructured his contract with the Browns upon his arrival.

If Minnesota is unable to reach a new deal with Hunter, it may run the risk of losing one of its best defensive players. The Vikings are hoping to improve on their 31st-ranked pass defense during the 2023 campaign as they chase another NFC North title.