DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Former Cardinals WR to Visit Titans in 2023 NFL Free Agency

Free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Hopkins has some experience playing under Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel was the Houston Texans linebackers coach from 2014 to 2016 and then spent one year as the defensive coordinator in 2017, which overlapped with Hopkins' Houston tenure.

The 31-year-old would address an obvious need for Tennessee, which lacks a true No. 1 wideout after trading A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Titans selected Treylon Burks in the first round of the 2022 draft to be the heir apparent, but he had an underwhelming rookie campaign (33 receptions, 444 yards and one touchdown). Robert Woods, the leading receiver from last year, is no longer on the roster, either, after getting cut in February.

As with many of the more logical suitors for Hopkins, however, finances could be a sizable hurdle for Tennessee.

The Athletic's Tim Graham reported the five-time Pro Bowler is believed to be seeking a contract similar to the one Odell Beckham Jr. got from the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens gave Beckham $15 million guaranteed for one year, and his payout could climb to $18 million if he hits all of his incentives.

Per Over the Cap, the Titans have just $8 million in available salary-cap space. Even if general manager Ran Carthon frees up some money, Hopkins might have to significantly lower his asking price in order to call Nashville home.

From Tennessee's perspective, it doesn't hurt to at least bring him in and see where his head's at. Whether the meeting amounts to anything is another matter.