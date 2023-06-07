NFL Rumors: NFLPA Executive Director Search Described as 'So Secretive' by Insider

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As DeMaurice Smith enters his final term as executive director of the NFL Players Association, the union has been in the midst of a quiet search for his successor.

However, Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that some close to the process feel that the search has been too quiet.

"It's so secretive," a person connected to one candidate told Maske recently. "It's hard to get any information."

