Belmont Stakes 2023 Contenders: Odds, Jockey and Pedigree Info for Top Favorites

The 2023 Belmont Stakes is shaping up to be an intriguing race. There is no Triple Crown title on the line, as Kentucky Derby winner Mage finished third at the Preakness and won't run on Saturday. However, a strong nine-horse field includes Preakness winner National Treasure.

This year's field also features Red Route One, who finished fourth at the Preakness, and two top-five finishers from the Kentucky Derby—Angel of Empire and Hit Show.

However, the top favorite heading into the weekend is Forte, who was one of the Derby favorites before being scratched with a foot ailment. There are a few long shots as well, though it's worth noting that no horse with odds longer than 12-1 has won the Belmont since 2013.

Of course, massive upsets do happen—no one has forgotten Rich Strike's 2022 Kentucky Derby win as an 80-1 long shot—so dismissing any race team this weekend would be foolish.

We're here to examine the favorites, though, with a quick look at the teams and pedigrees of all participants.

