Report: Rory McIlroy Told to 'F--k off' by Grayson Murray During PGA-LIV Meeting

Details of the contentious meeting involving PGA Tour players in the wake of the surprise merger with LIV Golf have come out.

Per Brentley Romine of the Golf Channel, there was a brief exchange in which Rory McIlroy was told to "f--k off" by Grayson Murray.

"[McIlroy] only responded to Grayson when Grayson was going off on tangents, outbursts, saying like, 'We don't trust you, Jay! You should resign right now! You lied to our face!'" an anonymous player told Romine about the moment leading up to Murray's response. "I forget exactly what led to this, but Rory goes, 'Just play better, Grayson,' and that got a bad response from the crowd."

Wesley Bryan, who plays on the Korn Ferry Tour and attended the meeting, said that McIlroy and Murray were "cordial and pleasant" to each other with "no beef or hard feelings either way" afterward:

The founding of LIV Golf, which is funded by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, has been a source of great controversy throughout the entire sport over the past two years.

Phil Mickelson reportedly told author Alan Shipnuck, who wrote an unauthorized biography about Lefty, the Saudis are "scary motherf--kers to get involved with," referenced their "horrible record on human rights" and 2018 assassination of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi that the CIA concluded was ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mickelson denied making those comments and said he "never did an interview with Alan Shipnuck."

The league's use of obscene amounts of money to sign players away led to the PGA Tour taking action by increasing purse totals for several events.

LIV golfers were suspended from taking part in PGA-sanctioned events. There was a pending antitrust lawsuit filed by LIV Golf against the PGA Tour that will end now that the two sides have merged.

McIlroy and Tiger Woods led the charge for the PGA Tour in the battle with the upstart league. Neither player reportedly knew a merger was coming before it was publicly announced.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who previously said LIV was an "irrational threat" not interested in growing the game, led Tuesday's meeting.

Romine noted many players were directly or indirectly calling Monahan "a hypocrite" and some talked about needing a change in leadership.

Specific details about the merger are still being determined. All that's known for sure at this point is the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf will merge to form a new entity.