June 7, 2023
Bears Rumors: Latest Buzz, Players to Watch at Mandatory Minicamp
The biggest story to come out ahead of Chicago Bears' minicamp has been the return of defensive back Jaylon Johnson.
Johnson, who will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season, was not present for the first two weeks of OTAs, but he is back in Chicago for the current part of offseason workouts.
The rest of the defensive back group will have eyes on it during minicamp as well, especially second-round pick Tyrique Stevenson.
Johnson, Stevenson and Kyler Gordon have the potential to form one of the better cornerback groups in the league. That could be vital for the Bears in their quest to move up the NFC standings.
Chicago's first-round selection, offensive tackle Darnell Wright, will also have eyes on him as he gets to show the franchise how well he can protect quarterback Justin Fields.
The Bears' top rookies have a lot of potential. If they deliver on that during the 2023 regular season, the Bears could see a significant improvement in the win column.
Jaylon Johnson Back in Chicago
Johnson, a second-round pick in 2020, will be on the field for the Bears' mandatory minicamp that runs from June 13-15.
A lot of the spotlight will be on the cornerback's potential to sign a new contract in the coming months. He broke down his mindset during an interview with ESPN Radio (h/t ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin).
"Honestly, for me, it used to be a lot of pressure," Johnson said. "I would even say for me going into my third year, I felt like that was the year for me to put myself out there to be able to have a new contract, to be able to re-up. For me, it's just about going out and being who I am. I know I can be a dominant corner. I am a dominant corner in this league, following No. 1 wide receivers and just finding ways to continue to do my job at a high rate, continue to be a better teammate, continue to find ways to win."
Chicago has given an extension to anyone from its 2020 draft class yet, and there hasn't been much chatter about any such deals being imminent.
The Bears should be interested in extending Johnson, though, since he's been their primary defender of opponents' No. 1 wide receivers.
Player to Watch: Tyrique Stevenson
The second-round selection of Stevenson filled up some of Chicago's secondary depth. The Bears now have three young corners in Johnson, Gordon and Stevenson who can challenge the top wideouts on their schedule.
They will be needed in the divisional battles against Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and other star NFC wide receivers, and they should all get better by facing D.J. Moore in practice.
Stevenson has more to prove than Gordon and Johnson because this is his first year in the NFL.
Stevenson, who spent two years each at Georgia and Miami, finished off his collegiate career with seven passes defended and two interceptions for the Hurricanes, both of which were single-season highs.
The No. 56 overall pick needs to make an early impression in minicamp to not only lock down the No. 3 spot on the depth chart, but potentially contend for snaps as a starter in 2023.
Player to Watch: Darnell Wright
Every Bears fan can't wait to see Wright in action.
The No. 10 overall pick should be a fixture on the Bears offensive line for years to come because of the career he put together at Tennessee.
Wright did not allow a single sack during the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Focus. That's even more impressive when you consider how often the Volunteers threw the ball.
Wright is expected to provide cover for Justin Fields, and it would be a welcome sight if he concedes a small number of sacks in 2023 and beyond.
A strong minicamp showing would be a good starting point for the Bears' top 2023 draft pick, but the real test for Wright will come during the regular season.