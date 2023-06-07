Bears Rumors: Latest Buzz, Players to Watch at Mandatory Minicamp

0 of 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The biggest story to come out ahead of Chicago Bears' minicamp has been the return of defensive back Jaylon Johnson.

Johnson, who will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season, was not present for the first two weeks of OTAs, but he is back in Chicago for the current part of offseason workouts.

The rest of the defensive back group will have eyes on it during minicamp as well, especially second-round pick Tyrique Stevenson.

Johnson, Stevenson and Kyler Gordon have the potential to form one of the better cornerback groups in the league. That could be vital for the Bears in their quest to move up the NFC standings.

Chicago's first-round selection, offensive tackle Darnell Wright, will also have eyes on him as he gets to show the franchise how well he can protect quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears' top rookies have a lot of potential. If they deliver on that during the 2023 regular season, the Bears could see a significant improvement in the win column.