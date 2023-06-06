49ers' Nick Bosa Expects Contract Extension by Camp: 'Think I'll Get What I Deserve'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year knows he's going to get paid and thinks it'll happen soon.

Bosa told reporters Tuesday that he's "pretty confident" he'll land a long-term contract extension before the start of training camp.

"I think I'll get what I deserve," Bosa said.

Bosa is set to make $17.9 million during the 2023 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. It's possible he will become the first edge-rusher to top an $30 million annual salary with his next contract.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is the only defensive player in NFL history to reach the $30 million barrier—and the only non-quarterback. T.J. Watt ($28 million) and Nick's brother, Joey ($27 million), are the NFL's highest-paid edge rushers on an annual basis.

It would be a surprise if Nick Bosa didn't wind up topping Watt since NFL contracts for elite players tend to use previous deals as the benchmark. This is how we get Kyler Murray making more than Patrick Mahomes annually.

Bosa is one of the best—if not the best—edge-rusher in the league. He won Defensive Player of the Year after compiling 51 tackles and 18.5 sacks as part of the NFL's best defense.

"Nick, he's not a guy I really ever worry about, whether it's a contract year or not," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. "And I know Nick's doing his work. I know Nick is obsessive with his job and obsessive with being the best he can be, so it's usually pretty easy with that stuff. We don't even need to mention the contract. It's more the same conversation I've had the last three years with him when he comes in."

Bosa has racked up 43 sacks over his first four NFL seasons despite missing all but two games in 2020.