NFL MVP Odds 2023: Patrick Mahomes Favored over Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After winning his second NFL MVP award last season, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is favored to go back-to-back.

DraftKings Sportsbook released its odds for the 2023 NFL MVP award on Tuesday, and Mahomes is leading the way with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts not too far behind:

If Mahomes manages to win his third NFL MVP award, he will join Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Jim Brown, Brett Favre and Johnny Unitas as the only players in NFL history to achieve the feat.

The 27-year-old is also looking to lead the Chiefs to a second straight Super Bowl win, which would earn him his third championship ring.

This year's Kansas City offense will look a bit different, as there isn't a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver on the roster. However, Mahomes has proven to be able to win with whoever is around him, so another magical year would undoubtedly be worthy of another MVP.