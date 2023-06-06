Patrick Mahomes Didn't Imagine Chiefs' White House Visit 'Being as Cool as It Was'

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes savored his first opportunity to visit the White House on Monday.

"It's surreal to be here, to see the history of this great nation that we have," he told reporters of the occasion. "It was really cool to just be in the moment. I couldn't have ever really imagined it being as cool as it was."

The Chiefs were unable to make the customary trip to the nation's capital to celebrate their Super Bowl LIV triumph because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the setting was new for Mahomes and many of his teammates as President Joe Biden welcomed them in honor of their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Star tight end Travis Kelce described it as an "honorable experience" that he'll "never forget."

Based on recent history, this may not be the last time Mahomes and Kelce visit the White House.

With two titles and three Super Bowl appearances in four years, Kansas City is the NFL's preeminent power. The Chiefs are the Super Bowl favorites (+600) at DraftKings Sportsbook, so nobody will be too surprised if they're lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy once again in 2023.

