Jake Paul to Make Feature Film Acting Debut in Upcoming Combat Sports Movie

Social media and boxing star Jake Paul is set to make his feature film debut in an upcoming movie about combat sports.

According to Brent Lang of Variety, Paul will star in the yet-to-be-titled drama, which is co-produced by David Zelon of Mandalay Pictures and Craig Baumgarten of Wonder Street.

Paul, who will play the role of a "small-town youth rising to international fame through combat sports," said the following about the opportunity:

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street on my first feature film project. Both companies have proven track records of producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences, and I couldn't be more excited to work with such talented and experienced teams. As someone who has always believed in pushing boundaries and taking risks, I can't wait to bring this unique story and my brand to the big screen."

The 26-year-old Paul first gained popularity for his presence on YouTube and Vine, as well as through starring in the Disney Channel show Bizaardvark.

More recently, Paul has broken into the world of combat sports as a boxer, and he has become one of the most well-known names in boxing over a short period.

Paul made his pro boxing debut in 2020 with a win over fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib. He has fought six times since then, amassing a 6-1 record overall.

After beating former NBA guard Nate Robinson and former UFC fighters Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, Paul suffered his first career loss in February.

He fell by split decision to Tommy Fury, who is the younger brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

His next foray into the ring is scheduled for Aug. 5 when Paul will clash with another former UFC fighter in Nate Diaz.