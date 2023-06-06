Dalvin Cook Trade Rumors: Vikings Eye Draft Picks; Want Money for Franchise Players

David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly not ready to give up Dalvin Cook without compensation.

Alec Lewis of The Athletic reported Minnesota wants draft picks and "money to spend on its franchise cornerstones" as it discusses deals for Cook, who has drawn interest from teams such as the Miami Dolphins.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

