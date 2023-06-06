College Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Bracket, Live Stream Info and Predictions

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons showcased why they are the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA baseball tournament by scoring 48 runs over three games in the regional round.

Wake Forest can show off its bats again during super regional weekend against the Alabama Crimson Tide in one of three matchups between seeded teams.

The Demon Deacons and Crimson Tide are two of nine national seeds left in the bracket after the chaos of regional weekend.

At least two teams from outside the top 16 will make it to Omaha, Nebraska, and three others have the opportunity to pull off upsets.

The TCU Horned Frogs might be the most popular unseeded pick to win because their super regional against the Indiana State Sycamores was shifted to Fort Worth, Texas.



The updated bracket and schedule for the super regional weekend can be found here on NCAA.com.

Predictions

Wake Forest over Alabama

Wake Forest did not display any flaws during the Winston-Salem regional.

The Demon Deacons outscored the George Mason Patriots and Maryland Terrapins 48-7 over three games.

Wake's incredible offense will be tested more in the super regional by an Alabama team that only allowed 11 runs in three games at the Tuscaloosa regional.

But if Alabama has a weakness, it is playing against teams of Wake's caliber. The Crimson Tide are 11-13 against teams in the RPI 25, and they are 11-9 in true road games.

Alabama went 7-11 in conference play against the other national seeds in the SEC.

The Crimson Tide were swept by the LSU Tigers (No. 5 seed) and lost two of three games against the Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 3 seed) and Florida Gators (No. 2 seed).

The struggles against the top teams in the SEC could be an indication of what the Crimson Tide will do in Winston-Salem.

Wake Forest has not lost multiple contests of a three-game series all season, and that trend may not change on super regional weekend if Alabama continues to deal with issues against the nation's top teams.

TCU over Indiana State

TCU is the most dangerous unseeded team left in the NCAA tournament.

The Horned Frogs blasted their way through the Fayetteville regional by scoring 44 runs in three games.

The Big 12 side exploded for 20 runs against Arkansas in its second game of regional weekend, and then it finished off the host Razorbacks with a 12-4 win Monday.

TCU received the good fortune of hosting its super regional against Indiana State because of a scheduling conflict in Terre Haute, Indiana.



That should benefit a Horned Frogs team that is 22-11 inside its home ballpark.

Indiana State played well in its home regional, as it produced a 3-0 record, including two wins over the Iowa Hawkeyes, but hosting and traveling on super regional weekend could make the difference in booking a ticket to Omaha.

The Sycamores could play some solid baseball in Fort Worth, but it will be hard to stop the momentum that TCU gained from its three wins in Fayetteville.

Indiana State may need to outslug TCU to reach Omaha, and after what we saw TCU do in Arkansas, it is hard to imagine any team beating the Frogs' run total.

Other Predictions

Stanford over Texas

LSU over Kentucky

Southern Miss over Tennessee

Oregon over Oral Roberts

Virginia over Duke

Florida over South Carolina