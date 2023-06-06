Report: Browns' Greg Newsome II Robbed at Gunpoint; Demetric Felton's Car Also Stolen

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns players Greg Newsome II and Demetric Felton had their vehicles stolen over the weekend.

Per Brandon Little of Browns Digest, Newsome's vehicle was taken when he was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night while at a restaurant in downtown Cleveland.

The Browns cornerback is believed to be OK and seemingly referenced the situation Monday night on social media:



Drew Scofield, Camryn Justice and Ian Cross of ABC News 5 in Cleveland noted Felton's car was stolen Sunday morning. A picture of the vehicle was posted online urging anyone who sees it to contact Felton on social media with any information.

According to Little, police are still investigating the robbery of Newsome's vehicle and there's a "belief" Browns players are the target of a potential crime ring.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had his truck stolen from a North Olmsted Mercedes-Benz dealership on Jan. 14. It was one of five vehicles stolen and was later found abandoned in a ditch. Three of the stolen vehicles, including Watson's, were recovered within a few hours.

Newsome was a first-round pick by the Browns in the 2021 NFL draft. He has appeared in 27 games over the past two seasons.

Felton was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 draft by Cleveland. The 24-year-old has appeared in 24 games in his career.