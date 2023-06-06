College Baseball Regionals 2023: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Monday

AP Photo/Michael Woods

The 2023 NCAA baseball tournament will head to the super regional round with nine national seeds left in the bracket.

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers joined the list of top-16 seeds to lose in the regional round on Monday.

Both sides ran out of pitching depth as they both conceded 12 runs against the TCU Horned Frogs and Duke Blue Devils.

TCU and Duke were outdone by one run for Monday's highest run total. The LSU Tigers pounced on the Oregon State Beavers for 13 runs.

LSU set up an all-SEC super regional with the Kentucky Wildcats with its win. The Tigers and Wildcats are two of six SEC programs left in the dwindled-down field of 16.

The Florida Gators added to the SEC's super regional haul with its second win in two days over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Florida was one of three teams to win twice in the regional final to advance to super regional weekend.

Seven different conferences will be represented in the super regional round, including the Missouri Valley, Summit League and Sun Belt.

The full super regional schedule will be revealed on Tuesday once all the sites are set for next weekend's action. The updated bracket can be found on NCAA.com.

Monday Results

Gainesville Regional

Florida 6, Texas Tech 0

Fayetteville Regional

TCU 12, Arkansas 4

Baton Rouge Regional

LSU 13, Oregon State 7

Conway Regional

Duke 12, Coastal Carolina 3

Lexington Regional

Kentucky 4, Indiana 2

Auburn Regional

Southern Miss 11, Penn 7

Stanford Regional

Stanford 7, Texas A&M 1

Duke, TCU Pull Off Road Upsets

Duke and TCU were the two true road teams to win during Monday's seven-game slate.

The Blue Devils rebounded from a loss to Coastal Carolina in the first game of the regional final with a 12-run outburst.

The offensive fireworks started with MJ Metz's second-inning solo home run.

Metz hit four home runs and won MVP of the Conway regional while playing on a torn ACL.

The Duke offense hit three home runs and its pitching staff held Coastal Carolina to one hit in the first seven innings.

Duke set up an all-ACC super regional battle with the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville. The Blue Devils won their regular-season series in Virginia 2-1 at the end of April.

TCU's bats demolished Arkansas' pitching for a second time this weekend. The Horned Frogs scored a total of 32 runs in their two wins over the Fayetteville regional host.

TCU took the lead in the sixth inning on an Austin Davis two-run home run.

Tre Richardson, who hit two grand slams against Arkansas earlier in the weekend, finished off the victory with a two-run shot of his own.

The Horned Frogs will not have to go on the road next weekend, as the Indiana State Sycamores announced they could not host because of a scheduling conflict.

TCU will play the No. 14 national seed in Fort Worth with a chance to go to the College World Series on the line.

Arkansas was the highest-seeded team to lose in regional weekend. The Razorbacks' pitching staff was put in a tight spot by the first loss to TCU and they never recovered.

Three Teams Advance Out Of Losers Bracket

Florida, the Stanford Cardinal and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles took the longest path to winning the regional final.

All three teams won on Sunday to keep their seasons alive and then followed that up with regional-winning victories on Monday.

Florida blanked Texas Tech in Monday's opening game. The Gators outscored Texas Tech 13-1 in the pair of regional final contests.

Stanford used a mix of four pitchers to slow down A&M's bats in its 7-1 victory.

Alberto Rios Jr. broke the game open for the Cardinal with a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Southern Miss finished off a wild Auburn regional with an 11-7 triumph over Penn, who won its first two games as the No. 4 seed.

The Golden Eagles overwhelmed the Penn pitching staff with their bats over both regional final contests. They scored 11 runs in each game.

Southern Miss takes on the Tennessee Volunteers at a site to be determined by the NCAA. That is one of two matchups between non-national seeds. The Oregon Ducks earned their host site over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles because of seeding.

Florida faces the South Carolina Gamecocks in one of two all-SEC super regionals, while Stanford hosts the Texas Longhorns.