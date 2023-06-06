Michael Block Fails to Qualify for 2023 U.S. Open After Strong PGA Championship Run

Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Michael Block, the PGA club pro who burst onto the national scene a few weeks ago after he finished 15th in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, failed to qualify for the U.S. Open on Monday.

In the final 36-hole qualifying round of the year, Block shot 5-under 135 at Lambton Golf & Country Club in Toronto. He finished in sixth place, two shots shy of the three qualifying spots.

Ryan Gerard (11 under), Vincent Norman (8 under) and Ryan Armour (7 under) are all set to compete at Los Angeles Country Club next week.

Block was in Canada competing at the RBC Canadian Open after receiving a sponsor's invite due to his incredible performance at the PGA Championship.

He is a pro at a country club in California and has now been invited to a few PGA events following his time at Oak Hill, where he sunk a hole-in-one at the 15th and was one of the biggest highlights of the entire tournament.

With his top-15 finish at the PGA Championship, Block automatically qualified for next year's competition. He unfortunately won't be playing in the next major of the season, however.

The U.S. Open is set to tee off June 15 at Los Angeles Country Club.