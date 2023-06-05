Tiger Woods Case Won't Be Reopened Despite Request by Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman

Set Number: X164335 TK5

A case against Tiger Woods filed by his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman will not be reopened, a state judge in Florida ruled recently.

According to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, Judge Elizabeth Metzger denied Herman's request on Friday, two days after she asked the court to revisit the case that included a sexual harassment allegation against Woods.

"The Court, having reviewed the Motion and being otherwise fully advised in the premises, hereby orders and adjudges that the motion is denied," the judge stated in her one-page order.

On May 17, the judge ruled in Woods' favor by ordering that the dispute between him and Herman be sent to private arbitration rather than continuing in public court, thereby enforcing the terms of the non-disclosure agreement Herman allegedly signed in 2017.

Herman's attorney said she didn't recall signing the NDA and used the lawsuit against Woods to dispute the validity of the agreement. As part of the original ruling, the judge said Herman "didn't go far enough to support her allegation of harassment and didn't actually deny signing the NDA in question," per Schrotenboer.

Herman remains involved in a lawsuit against the trust that Woods created for his residence on the Treasure Coast of Florida stemming from a domestic dispute during their breakup in October. While that case is still pending in state court, Schrotenboer noted that the judge "could send that dispute to arbitration as well, pursuant to the terms of the same NDA."

Woods has not competed in a PGA Tour event since the Masters Tournament in April. He underwent surgery that month to address lingering issues in his right ankle. The 47-year-old will not participate in the U.S. Open later this month as he continues to recover and he remains without a firm timetable for his return.