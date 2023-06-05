Cowboys Pleased With Brandin Cooks, WRs Amid DeAndre Hopkins FA, Stephen Jones Says

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are always fishing for the next flashy free-agent signing. But when it comes to star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the team's front office is being a bit coy about whether it is looking to bring him in.

Hopkins, 30, was released by the Arizona Cardinals on May 26, making him the biggest target on the market at the moment.

But after acquiring veteran pass-catcher Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans earlier in the offseason, Cowboys director of player personnel Stephen Jones seems content with how the position group is currently constructed.

"He's not on this team right now," Jones said Monday when asked about Hopkins. "We went down the road with Cooks. We're very comfortable with Cooks. We're pleased with our receiving group."

The Cowboys acquired Cooks, 29, in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick. He is coming off a successful three-year tenure with the Texans in which he had two seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

He's been effective everywhere he's played, as he's had stints with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams before arriving in Houston.

The 2014 first-round pick will now look to be the perfect complementary piece in a receiving group that already includes budding star CeDee Lamb and talented wideout Michael Gallup, forming one of the more formidable trios in the league.

Adding Hopkins, who has been one of the top receivers of the past decade, would take that offense to another level and fulfill team owner Jerry Jones' desire to make a splash move this offseason.

With over $24 million remaining in cap space, according to Spotrac, Dallas certainly has the means to bring in a talent like Hopkins.

Hopkins, who played the first seven years of his career in Houston before getting traded to Arizona, has had two seasons with over 1,500 yards and four with at least 100 receptions. Whichever team lands him will be getting a major upgrade, as the five-time Pro Bowler still seems to be in his prime.