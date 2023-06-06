BS Meter: Breaking Down NBA Trade, Draft and Offseason Rumors

0 of 5

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Twenty-eight NBA teams have already entered offseason mode, and the magnitude of mumblings and rumblings are evolving accordingly.

Could LeBron James join forces with Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić in Dallas? Should Deandre Ayton be testing out the fit of different uniforms? Has Boston already made a decision about the future of Jaylen Brown?

Smaller-time rumors are officially on the back-burner. We have cannonballed into the flashier portion of offseason scuttlebutt. And it's time to start making sense of it all.

To do that, we'll dig through the latest batch of hearsay using our trusty ol' "B.S. Meter." As a friendly reminder, this exercise is not a comment on the validity of reporting. Every tidbit here makes the cut because the information comes from trusted names. Our B.S. meter is instead designed to gauge what we should expect to come from each situation—if anything.