NBA Insider: 'Pretty Sure' Suns Trade Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul 'Likely' Returns

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Firing Monty Williams and reportedly hiring Frank Vogel as head coach is unlikely to alter the Phoenix Suns' plans for Deandre Ayton, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

MacMahon reported Saturday on the Hoop Collective podcast (37:20 mark) he's "pretty sure [Ayton] will be traded this summer."

Regarding another Suns star, he added Chris Paul is "more likely" to remain in Phoenix.

Even though the franchise matched Ayton's four-year, $133 million offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers, their reunion immediately looked like one of convenience. The front office didn't want to lose him for nothing, so bringing him back was an easy call.

Shortly after the Suns lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals, MacMahon reported they're "expected to aggressively explore the trade market" for Ayton now that he's eligible to be moved.

Flipping him a marquee star might be tricky for Phoenix, but a 24-year-old center who's averaging 16.7 points and 10.4 rebounds for his career should yield a worthwhile return.

With regard to Paul, the difficulty comes in piecing together a deal that's a better alternative to simply keeping the 12-time All-Star under contract.

The 38-year-old has a partially guaranteed $30.8 million salary for 2023-24 and carries a non-guaranteed $30 million hit for 2024-25. Even on what's effectively an expiring contract, he may not be a positive trade asset.

Any contending team that might be interested in Paul will be concerned by the fact he missed 23 regular-season games in 2022-23 and was out for Phoenix's last four playoff contests.

MacMahon argued the Suns should "seriously consider" a swap that allows them to bolster their depth around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Finding an offer that allows them to do that could be easier said than done.