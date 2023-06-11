NBA Teams Facing an Identity Crisis

0 of 5

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA rosters and front offices change all the time, but a few organizations head into the 2023 offseason facing more upheaval than most. These teams find themselves at a crossroads, unsure of who they are and who they might become.

Several are recent champions, status which ironically tends to trigger identity crises. They were great—even the very best—in the past, and they know what earned them that success. Of course, sustaining a winning model in a league designed to sap a team of its advantages makes it hard to stay on top and harder to fight back to the peak after slipping from it.

These teams could stay the course, swap out parts on the margins, adjust organizational goals or even blow the whole thing up.

The only commonality is that each squad we'll cover has more questions than answers as it tries to decide what its future holds.