Dak Prescott on Mike McCarthy Calling Cowboys Plays: 'It's Refreshing, It's Fun'

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

All things appear to be going well in Dallas as Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy takes the play-calling reins for the 2023 season.

"Just being able to understand, being in the same wavelength and understanding why he's calling a play, what's the purpose of the play, what he expects out of that, and making sure we're on the same accord there. It has to be that constant communication," Prescott told reporters. "[After last week's OTA] he said, 'You know what, go look at everything we put in and make sure we're running the things you like and the things we're good at.

"If it's something you're a little iffy about, let's get it out. Let's master what we're great at.' Just having that clear communication, being able to work with him day in and day out, it's new. It's refreshing. It's fun for both of us."

McCarthy will serve as the Cowboys' play-caller next season after the team parted ways with Kellen Moore, who served as offensive coordinator since 2019. Moore predated McCarthy's arrival in Dallas, and the dynamic never appeared to be fully solidified despite the overall success of the offense.

McCarthy spent 13 years with the Green Bay Packers as head coach and primary play-caller, and the head coach hinted at issues with Moore earlier this offseason.

"I've been where Kellen's been," McCarthy said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up, but I want him to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense. I think when you're a coordinator, you know but you're in charge of the offense. Being a head coach and being a play-caller, you're a little more in tune with (everything).

"I don't desire to be the No. 1 offense in the league. I want to be the No. 1 team in the league with the number of wins and a championship. And if we've got to give up some production and take care of the ball a little better to get that, then that's what we'll do because we have a really good defense."

The Cowboys are coming off an inconsistent offensive season that saw Prescott take a major step back in terms of protecting the ball. He set a career high with 15 interceptions, and his interception rate (3.8 percent) was nearly double his career number (2.0 percent).

Perhaps more than anyone, Prescott is welcoming the direct contact with his head coach as he tries to round back into Pro Bowl form in 2023.