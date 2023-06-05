X

    Rose Zhang Wins LPGA Debut in Playoff; 1st Women's Golfer to Achieve Feat in 72 Years

    Doric SamJune 5, 2023

    JERSEY CITY, NJ - JUNE 04: Rose Zhang of the United States at the first tee during the final round of the LPGA Mizuho Americas Open on June 4, 2023 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Rose Zhang completed her run toward history on Sunday, defeating Jennifer Kupcho in a final-round playoff to win the Mizuho Americas Open and become the first woman to be victorious in an LPGA Tour event while making her professional debut in 72 years.

    Zhang, who won her second straight NCAA Division I individual title less than two weeks ago, is now the first woman to win an LPGA tour event and an NCAA championship in the same season, per Justin Ray.

    🌹ROSE ZHANG WINS!🌹<br><br>Just 13 days after winning her second-straight NCAA individual title, the 20-year-old wins in her professional debut, becoming the first to do so since Beverly Hanson in 1951.<br><br>She can now accept automatic LPGA Tour membership. <a href="https://t.co/S0HgBGRltz">pic.twitter.com/S0HgBGRltz</a>

    Zhang put herself in position for victory by shooting 6-under 66 in the third round on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into Sunday's final round. The former Stanford star shot 2-over 74 on Sunday and finished tied with Kupcho at 9-under overall, but Kupcho went 1-over par on the second playoff hole while Zhang even-parred it for the win.

    Tiger Woods was among those to react to Zhang's victory on Sunday:

    Incredible few weeks for Rose Zhang, defends her NCAA title and then wins in her Pro debut. Go card!

    Zhang is a budding superstar in women's golf. She won 12 of 20 individual events during her two years at Stanford, and she was ranked as the top women's amateur player for 141 weeks after earning victories at events like the U.S. Women's Amateur, the U.S. Junior Girls and the Augusta National Women's Amateur. She hasn't let her newfound attention affect her play.

    "I've been pretty comfortable when I've been on the golf course," Zhang said after the third round on Saturday. "I've been able to tap into my zone and I've just been trying to think about how this is the sport that I've been playing for the last 10 or so years. I'm just doing what I need to do and going back to what my body knows."

    Now, the 20-year-old will turn her attention to racking up more victories on the LPGA Tour.