Norma Hunt, Mother of Chiefs CEO Clark, Dies; Only Woman to Attend Every Super Bowl

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Norma Hunt, mother of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and widow to Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, died at the age of 85, the team announced Sunday.

Norma Hunt was in attendance for her 57th straight Super Bowl as Kansas City won its third Lombardi Trophy. Nicknamed "The First Lady of Football," she is the only woman to attend every Super Bowl ever played.

"Our family is deeply saddened by the passing of our mother, Norma," the Hunt family said in a statement. "She was a wonderful mother and an extraordinary woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her."

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted to Hunt's passing on Twitter:

In a statement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called Hunt "a significant presence in the NFL for the last seven decades":

The Hunt Family has made its mark in multiple sports, as Lamar Hunt was the principal founder of MLS and other sports leagues. He also was the owner of FC Dallas and the Columbus Crew at the time of his passing in 2006. The family still owns FC Dallas.

"She was by our father Lamar's side every step of the way–from the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls," the family said of Norma. "She was the only person we knew who rivaled his love of sports. The two of them found such joy together, whether at home, or in stadium stands around the world."

An excerpt of A Lifetime of Sundays, the documentary on Norma's role in football, can be found here.