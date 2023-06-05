4 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ESPN 46

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC promoted another under-the-radar fight card inside its Apex facility in Las Vegas on Saturday night. And, as is often the case, it delivered some memorable moments.

Unfortunately, though, the main event will mostly be remembered for the wrong reasons.

The card was topped by a clash of ranked flyweight contenders with New Zealand's Kai Kara-France (No. 3) taking on Iraq's Amir Albazi (No. 7). It was a solid scrap that went all five rounds, with the latter ultimately nabbing a split-decision victory.

However, the judges' verdict was immediately unpopular, and fans are likely to be bickering about it on social media until we have another controversy to distract us.

The co-main event also went the distance, but thankfully without much in the way of controversy, as featherweight veteran Alex Caceres picked up an easily justifiable unanimous-decision win over the dangerous Daniel Pineda. It was a fun fight for the duration—enough to earn both guys Fight of the Night bonus checks.

The other big moment of the night occurred when lightweight veteran Jim Miller picked up a 23-second knockout win over the debuting Jesse Butler. It wasn't just a nice addition to Miller's highlight reel. He has now won 25 fights in the Octagon—more than another other fighter in UFC history. He also holds the record for the most fights in the Octagon, at 42.

Keep scrolling for the fights we'd like to see next for the stars of the card.