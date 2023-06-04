Former NFL Scout Jesse Kaye Dies at 79; Encouraged Jets to Draft Tom Brady in 2000

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Former NFL scout Jesse Kaye died at the age of 79, according to Green Bay Packers team historian Cliff Christl.

Kaye worked with the Packers, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers across a nearly 30-year career prior to retiring in 2014.

Jets fans might recall reading of how Kaye could've potentially altered the franchise's fortunes in a dramatic way in 2000.

The New York Daily News' Gary Myers reported in 2014 Kaye "loved" Tom Brady as a prospect in 2000 NFL draft and maintained a "deep conviction that Brady was going to be an excellent player."

He lobbied then-general manager Bill Parcells for the Jets to select Brady in the sixth round, but they opted for North Carolina State defensive back Tony Scott.

Mike Tannenbaum, who worked in New York's front office before becoming general manager in 2006, corroborated the story to ESPN's Rich Cimini in 2020:

Granted, it's worth wondering if Brady would go on to have the same career in New York.

Vinny Testaverde was the starting quarterback heading into the 2000 season, and they had already identified their long-term successor by using a first-rounder on Chad Pennington in the 2000 draft.

At the very least, it's difficult to see how Brady would've been starting by his second season, which is what transpired with the New England Patriots in 2001 after Drew Bledsoe got injured.

But no Brady in New England at least means in all likelihood no Patriots dynasty. For that reason alone, every Jets fan will wish they could turn back the clock and have Parcells listen to Kaye on draft day.