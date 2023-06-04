UFC's Dana White Wants Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones Fight to Crown 'Baddest Man' on Earth

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Dana White is serious about a Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones megafight.

The UFC president spoke to reporters after Saturday's UFC Fight Night event, saying he wants to get Fury in the Octagon.

"I like Tyson Fury, I have a great relationship with Tyson Fury," White said. "So there's this debate right now about the baddest man on the planet, right? And Jon Jones is the baddest man on the planet. There's no doubt about it. So when you talk about who's the baddest man on the planet, if two guys fought, fought, in a fight, who would win? If you want to discuss another baddest man on the planet, it would be Tyson Fury in a boxing arena.

"We all know if Jon Jones boxed Tyson Fury, Tyson Fury wins. All these boxing guys want to talk about this and keep it in the ring. I'm telling Tyson Fury, who I respect very much: If you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight. I will make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the octagon. And we'll figure it out. We figured out how to pay Floyd (Mayweather), we'll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson."

Joe Rogan sparked an online feud between Fury and Jones by saying he believes Jones would beat Fury in a fight. The boxer unleashed an angry tirade aimed at Rogan, leading to Jones and White both calling on Fury to take his talents to the Octagon.

In recent weeks, Fury has made it clear he would only fight Jones in a boxing ring.

Connor McGregor famously fought against Floyd Mayweather in 2017 in a losing effort, with UFC helping promote the fight. It's clear White wants the boxer to be the one to take the leap this time, which feels much more unlikely.

The main perk of McGregor's boxing match with Mayweather was a purse of around $100 million for himself. UFC has never even sniffed that amount for a fighter, let alone splitting the purse with Jones as well.

It seems much more likely this situation will play out on comments sections and on social media than in an actual fight.

Catch the latest episode of Ring Rust Radio in the player below.