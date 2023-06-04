Fantasy Alert: Eagles Feel Jalen Hurts Can Improve Passing, Eye D'Andre Swift Catches

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles believe Jalen Hurts has another level to reach in 2023 and see D'Andre Swift playing a role in that, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Head coach Nick Sirianni is in his third year with the team, and Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter the offseason has been "tremendous for [Hurts], just from a growth and consistency standpoint":

"He's thrown the ball really well, he's just comfortable in everything he's doing. They know he's a leader, they know he's going to work extremely hard, but they feel like there's no reason why he can't be even more of a precision-type pocket passer. His completion percentage has grown every year from the 50s as a rookie to about 66 percent last year. So, they believe he's in a great place.

Fowler added the Eagles envision Swift getting plenty of targets in 2023:

"He's a 50-catch-a-year guy really in his first three years in Detroit, where Philly's running backs only had 23 catches or less, they didn't have a guy with a higher number than that, so they feel like they can get him going in the passing game to give even more easy completions for Hurts."

Hurts justified Philadelphia's decision to trade Carson Wentz as he acquitted himself nicely in the starting role in 2021. Still, there was a sense he had something to prove in order to fully cement himself as a franchise QB.

The 2020 second-round pick threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions as the Eagles claimed their first NFC title since 2017. His completion percentage improved from 61.3 to 66.5, while his QBR climbed to 66.4 from 48.5 in 2021.

The Eagles left no doubt as to their belief in Hurts by signing him to a five-year, $255 million extension.

The arrival of A.J. Brown undoubtedly helped him become a more prolific passer. The acquisition of Swift could have a similar effect, albeit to a lesser degree.

Through three years, Swift has caught 156 passes for 1,198 yards and seven touchdowns. His 48 catches in 2022 eclipsed the combined output of Kenneth Gainwell and Miles Sanders (43 catches).

Durability is a concern for the 5'9", 211-pound ball-carrier since he has yet to stay healthy for a full season. Even assuming he misses a game or two, he should provide a slightly new dimension to Philly's aerial attack.