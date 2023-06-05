Belmont Stakes 2023 Horses: Entry List, Vegas Odds and Dark-Horse Favorites

0 of 3

Al Bello/Getty Images

The final leg of the Triple Crown is nearly upon us, as the 2023 Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday. Several horses will compete for the final prize of the three-race series, though the Triple Crown title won't be won this year.

Mage won the Kentucky Derby and was the only Run for the Roses entrant in the Preakness, but the Gustavo Delgado-trained colt finished third behind National Treasure and Blazing Sevens.

Mage won't run at Belmont Park this weekend, but National Treasure will try to earn back-to-back victories.

Unsurprisingly, the Preakness winner is among the early favorites, though accurate odds probably won't be found until Tuesday's post draw has unfolded. However, National Treasure's odds are quite a bit behind top favorites Forte and Tapit Trice.



Here, we'll examine a couple of horses with even longer odds who just might have a shot at pulling off the upset. They're dark horses for a reason—no mount with odds longer than 12-1 has won the Belmont since 2013—but that's part of the fun.

We'll also dive into this week's schedule and the early favorites.

*Official odds and post positions can be found on the race's official website after Tuesday's draw.

