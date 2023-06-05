Belmont Stakes 2023 Horses: Entry List, Vegas Odds and Dark-Horse Favorites

Belmont Stakes 2023 Horses: Entry List, Vegas Odds and Dark-Horse FavoritesJune 5, 2023
The final leg of the Triple Crown is nearly upon us, as the 2023 Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday. Several horses will compete for the final prize of the three-race series, though the Triple Crown title won't be won this year.
Mage won the Kentucky Derby and was the only Run for the Roses entrant in the Preakness, but the Gustavo Delgado-trained colt finished third behind National Treasure and Blazing Sevens.
Mage won't run at Belmont Park this weekend, but National Treasure will try to earn back-to-back victories.
Unsurprisingly, the Preakness winner is among the early favorites, though accurate odds probably won't be found until Tuesday's post draw has unfolded. However, National Treasure's odds are quite a bit behind top favorites Forte and Tapit Trice.
Here, we'll examine a couple of horses with even longer odds who just might have a shot at pulling off the upset. They're dark horses for a reason—no mount with odds longer than 12-1 has won the Belmont since 2013—but that's part of the fun.
We'll also dive into this week's schedule and the early favorites.
*Official odds and post positions can be found on the race's official website after Tuesday's draw.
2023 Belmont Stakes
When: Saturday, 10 June
Where: Belmont Park in Elmont, New York
Post Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
Race Length: 1½ miles (12 furlongs)
TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports app
Post Draw: Tuesday, 6 June
Early Favorites, Pre-draw
Forte 3-1
Tapit Trice 7-2
Angel of Empire 4-1
National Treasure 6-1
Arcangelo 10-1
Hit Show 15-1
Red Route One 20-1
Raise Cain 30-1
*Odds via FanDuel
Dark Horses to Consider
Red Route One
While history suggests a true long shot won't win the Belmont, Red Route One has the skills to make it interesting.
The Steve Asmussen-trained colt is a late closer who couldn't quite make up ground at the Preakness, ultimately finishing fourth. However, he will be steered by a seasoned jockey in Joel Rosario, who has three wins in Triple Crown races on his resume.
The 38-yer-old rider has claimed victory at the Belmont Stakes twice, atop Tonalist in 2014 and Sir Winston four years ago.
In a race that lacks early speed, Rosario will have a chance to position Red Route One in the early stages for a late break. But he'll need to pick up the pace earlier than he did at the Preakness, where the horse finished nearly five lengths behind National Treasure.
Red Route One has been a competitive ride, finishing in the top four in three of his last four races, including a victory at the Bath House Row Stakes in April. He should be considered a strong outsider on Saturday.
Hit Show
Bettors looking for a long shot who may actually win should consider Hit Show. The Brad H. Cox-trained hasn't won since taking first in the Withers (Grade 3) in February but has had two top-five finishes in the two races since.
That includes a fifth-place finish at the Kentucky Derby, where Hit Show seemed to tire at the end of a strong late push. In what is shaping up to be a slightly slower field than we saw at Churchill Downs, the colt could be better positioned for a late break.
"I think he can stay on. Manny made the comment when he got off him this could be a Belmont horse," Cox said, per David Grening of Daily Racing Form.
Jockey Manuel Franco has claimed victory here before, winning the 2020 Belmont atop Tiz the Law. Cox trained 2021 Belmont winner Essential Quality.
Hit Show is one of three horses trained by Cox in the race, along with Angel of Empire and late entrant Tapit Shoes.
