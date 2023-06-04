Chiefs Rumors: KC May Sign Chris Jones to New Contract to Create Cap Space for 2023

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs might look to gain some short-term salary cap relief by locking up Chris Jones to a multiyear extension, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler noted Sunday on SportsCenter that Kansas City has less than $1 million in available space—$652,557, per Over the Cap. Jones is in the last year of his deal and has a $28.3 million cap hit for 2023, so a new contract could see that figure lessen.

The Athletic's Nate Taylor reported on May 17 that negotiations were ongoing and that a three- or four-year pact appeared to be the most likely length of any final agreement.

Taylor also reported that Jones "has said he wants an extension that will make him at least the second-highest-paid player at his position."

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald has the highest average salary ($31.7 million) for a defensive tackle. Tennessee Titans star Jeffery Simmons is second on the list at $23.5 million.

Asking for $24-plus million annually isn't an unreasonable request from Jones, who was an All-Pro for the first time in 2022. He finished with 44 tackles and two forced fumbles and tied a career high with 15.5 sacks.

Few would argue with the notion the 28-year-old is the second-best interior lineman in the NFL behind Donald.

In addition to keeping Jones on the roster for the foreseeable future, striking a bargain might aid the Chiefs in their pursuit of free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Kansas City offered Hopkins a contract with a low base salary that would've allowed him to make more based on incentives and rebuild his value ahead of next offseason.

Given how little money they have to spend, though, the Chiefs might need Jones to lower his 2023 payout a significant degree in order to have a serious chance at landing Hopkins.