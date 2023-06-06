Much-Discussed MLB Offseason Storylines That Have Become Duds

0 of 8

The 2022-23 Major League Baseball offseason was a different time. You can tell by all the takes that have aged like so many bowls of warm milk since the season began.

So, let's discuss a few of them.

We've specifically picked out eight major storylines from the MLB offseason whose "how it started" and "how it's going" summaries couldn't be more different. These concern deals that have and haven't panned out, as well as teams and races that are playing differently than expected.

The list mostly concerns unpleasant surprises, though we're going to begin in Boston with a surprise on the other side of that spectrum.