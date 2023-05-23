1 Offseason Mulligan Every MLB Team Wishes They Had

1 Offseason Mulligan Every MLB Team Wishes They HadMay 23, 2023
The book on Major League Baseball's 2022-23 offseason is far from closed. It will be years before there's clarity as to which teams did or didn't make out well with their winter dealings.
It's not too soon, however, to ponder what teams would do differently if given the chance.
This is the mindset as we set about pointing to one offseason mulligan that each team would like to have right about now. These concern signings and trades that aren't panning out, as well as deals that didn't happen and more general approaches to shoring up problem areas.
We'll go team by team in alphabetical order by city.
Arizona Diamondbacks: Approach to the Bullpen
The Diamondbacks bullpen wasn't just bad in 2022. It was singularly bad, accounting for minus-4.2 rWAR as no other pen in the majors did worse than minus-0.7.
The Snakes therefore had the right idea in prioritizing relief pitchers in free agency during the winter, but they played it safe in signing Andrew Chafin, Scott McGough and Miguel Castro to deals totaling just $15.8 million.
The result so far has been a better pen, but only to the tune of 0.9 rWAR that still places it in the bottom 10. In hindsight, the D-backs should have splurged for, say, David Robertson or Carlos Estévez.
Atlanta: Approach to Left Field
There weren't many things holding Atlanta back during last year's run to yet another National League East championship, but left field was one of them. The position ranked last in the majors with minus-1.2 rWAR.
Rather than seek to upgrade, Atlanta took low-risk fliers on Sam Hilliard and Jordan Luplow. The real plan, it seemed, was to hope that Eddie Rosario bounced back from an injury-marred '22 season.
As Atlanta has gotten exactly zero rWAR from left field, the plan clearly isn't working. It's too bad they didn't make an upside play on Joey Gallo, who would have fit right in with their homer-happy lineup.
Baltimore Orioles: Approach to the Rotation
For all the fun times that the Orioles had during last year's surprise 83-win season, their starting rotation too often spoiled the party. It ranked 23rd in rWAR.
To this end, general manager Mike Elias hinted in December that he was open to adding a front-end starter in free agency or via a trade. But such an addition never materialized, ultimately restricting the team's offseason haul to Kyle Gibson and Cole Irvin.
Baltimore's starting pitching has unsurprisingly only improved from bad to middling. It would be in a better spot even if Elias had merely splurged on Michael Wacha, who was on the club's radar at one point.
Boston Red Sox: Letting Xander Bogaerts Get Away
The Red Sox didn't need to worry about shortstop between 2015 and 2022, a span in which Xander Bogaerts made four All-Star teams and won five Silver Sluggers.
As such, it probably would have been a good idea for the Red Sox to offer Bogaerts more than $160 million on the open market. He eventually got $120 million more than that when he signed with the San Diego Padres.
Not long after, Trevor Story's elbow surgery rendered him a non-viable backup plan for Boston at shortstop. And so far this year, the position has produced just 0.1 rWAR as Bogaerts has generally thrived in San Diego.
Chicago Cubs: The Jameson Taillon Signing
Fresh off a 39-31 run through the second half of 2022, the Cubs went all-in and spent $310.5 million in free agency. Only four teams spent more.
There have been some early wins among those investments, including $177 million shortstop Dansby Swanson and a rejuvenated Cody Bellinger in center field. The big loss, though, has been Jameson Taillon's four-year, $68 million contract.
He's posted an 8.10 ERA through seven appearances, each of which has resulted in an L for the North Siders. The Cubs should lament that they didn't opt for Chris Bassitt or Zach Eflin, both of whom signed for less and who have thus far been effective in 2023.
Chicago White Sox: The Andrew Benintendi Signing
Of the many reasons why the White Sox fell short of expectations in 2022, two of the most noticeable were their bad outfield defense and poor swing decisions on offense.
It thus made some sense when the White Sox signed Andrew Benintendi, a Gold Glover who hit .304 in 2022, to a club-record five-year, $75 million deal. And yet, there was always the question of whether he was anything more than a complementary piece.
The answer, so far, is no. Benintendi is hitting .279, but with zero home runs and roughly average defensive ratings. The White Sox would have been better off spending an extra $15 million on Masataka Yoshida.
Cleveland Guardians: Approach to Adding Power
As much as the Guardians were a pleasant surprise in 2022, their big weakness was always clear: 127 home runs to rank 29th in MLB.
At least in concept, the effort to solve this problem during the winter wasn't a total swing and miss. The Guardians sunk $39 million into Josh Bell and Mike Zunino, who had hit 60 combined home runs as recently as 2021.
Alas, Bell and Zunino have hit just five home runs and the Guardians have dropped to 30th with 29 long balls. Like with Atlanta, it's hard not to wonder where Cleveland would be if it had gone for Gallo, who's up to 11 homers.
Cincinnati Reds: The Wil Myers Signing
After enduring their first 100-loss season in 40 years in 2022, there was never any doubt that the Reds' offseason shopping would be limited to low-risk, high-reward types.
None fit the bill more than Wil Myers, who the Reds picked up on a one-year, $7.5 million deal. He was coming off a rough campaign, but he stood to become a primo trade chip if he could so much as dial the clock back to his excellent 2020 season.
Instead, that Myers is hitting just .194 with six extra-base hits is making his deal look like $7.5 million down the drain. The Reds might as well have not even bothered with a signing of this sort.
Colorado Rockies: The Connor Joe Trade
The Rockies lost 94 games last season, so it was only natural that they would seek to shake things up during the winter.
The trade of Connor Joe to the Pittsburgh Pirates was nonetheless a weird one that didn't go over well with fans. He had been a productive player in 2021 and had continued to entrench himself as a fan favorite even amid a disappointing year in 2022.
Rockies fans surely miss Joe that much more now that he's rocking an .851 OPS for Pittsburgh, which is to say nothing of how the guy they got back for him, right-hander Nick Garcia, has an 8.49 ERA at Double-A.
Detroit Tigers: The Jeimer Candelario Non-Tender
The Tigers ranked last in the majors in scoring last season, so it figured that adding and retaining good hitters would be a priority during the winter.
But not only did the Tigers not add any new hitters, they declined to retain a prominent one when they non-tendered Jeimer Candelario in November.
If the thinking was that Candelario's .633 OPS from 2022 was a better indication of his present hitting abilities than his .795 OPS from 2021, it seems the Tigers were wrong. He's rebounded nicely with a .780 OPS for the Washington Nationals, who, it must be said, are handily outscoring the Tigers.
Houston Astros: The José Abreu Signing
Yuli Gurriel ceased to be a viable regular for the Astros in 2022, who won the World Series very much in spite of the minus-0.4 rWAR that he shepherded at first base.
At least on paper, signing José Abreu to take Gurriel's place at the cold corner was a stroke of genius. An MVP-winning slugger on a three-year, $58.5 million deal? What could possibly go wrong?
Only everything as it turns out. In addition to hitting just .220, the 36-year-old Abreu is still waiting on his first Astros home run. They should be kicking themselves for not beating the New York Yankees to the punch on Anthony Rizzo.
Kansas City Royals: The Jordan Lyles Signing
The Royals had a hard time getting deep starts from their rotation members in 2022, ranking 22nd in outings of at least six innings.
Hence the decision to sign Jordan Lyles on a two-year, $17 million contract. The veteran righty logged 180 innings in 2021 and fell just three outs short of doing so again in 2022.
Lyles has at least continued to eat innings, going at least five in eight of his 10 starts. Less worth it, however, are his 7.15 ERA and the Royals' 0-10 record in his outings. Somebody like, say, Trevor Williams would have been less expensive and more effective.
Los Angeles Angels: The Tyler Anderson Signing
The Angels starting rotation was already a well-kept secret heading into the 2022-23 offseason, and they doubled down on it when they signed Tyler Anderson to a three-year, $39 million deal.
Anderson had been not just good, but dominant for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. He posted a 2.57 ERA for the year and a 2.10 ERA after the All-Star break.
Where this version of Anderson has gone as he's pitched to a 5.27 ERA in 2023, well, who can say? Easier to say is that the Angels might have instead gone for Nathan Eovaldi, who signed for less and has thus far pitched at a Cy Young-caliber level.
Los Angeles Dodgers: The Cody Bellinger Non-Tender
As shocking as it was, it wasn't unexpected when the Dodgers non-tendered Cody Bellinger in November.
He was the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year and the 2019 NL MVP, but he was also a player whose productivity (down) and salaries (up) were trending in opposite directions. It also seemed like he needed a change of scenery.
Still, all this can't have made it any easier for the Dodgers to watch Bellinger post an .830 OPS for the Cubs prior to his knee injury. And that much more so knowing that if he was still roaming center field in Los Angeles, rookie sensation James Outman would be holding down a left field spot that's been a weakness.
Miami Marlins: The Jean Segura Signing
Like the Tigers, the Marlins had a hard time scoring runs in 2022. Unlike the Tigers, though, they sought to do something about it over the winter.
The Marlins' biggest move was scoring Luis Arraez from the Minnesota Twins, which is working out exceptionally well as he's hit .382 out of the gate. Their other big move was signing Jean Segura to a two-year, $17 million deal, which is working out, ahem, less well.
Between his .504 OPS and poor defense at third base, Segura has Abreu beat for the lowest rWAR among everyday players. The Marlins should have just kept Brian Anderson, who's been solid in Milwaukee since they non-tendered him in November.
Milwaukee Brewers: The Hunter Renfroe Trade
Trade Hunter Renfroe, suffer the consequences.
The Red Sox can vouch. They dealt Renfroe to Milwaukee for [waves hands] reasons after he clubbed 31 home runs for them in 2021, and they ended up sorely missing him in 2022 as he followed up with 29 long balls for the Brewers in 2022.
The Brewers nonetheless followed the same blueprint when they traded Renfroe to the Angels for three pitchers in November. Though one of those hurlers (Elvis Peguero) has been solid for them in relief, their offense could use the 10 homers Renfroe has hit for the Angels.
Minnesota Twins: The Danny Coulombe Trade
The record should show that the Twins are in first place in the AL Central precisely because they've generally made out well with their offseason additions.
Gallo and Pablo López, acquired in the Arraez trade, have both been good gets, and there's no reason to panic on Carlos Correa and Christian Vázquez. The former's batting slump won't last, while the latter has done good work with Minnesota's pitchers.
It's the trade of Danny Coulombe to the Orioles for cash that the Twins should be lamenting. He's been extraordinarily hard to hit, so he's very much missed in a bullpen that's been hit or miss outside of Jhoan Duran and Jorge López.
New York Mets: Approach to the Starting Rotation
There's no faulting the effort that the Mets put into their 2022-23 offseason. They spent $423.2 million in free agency, second to only the Yankees.
The execution is a different story, at least to the extent that the Mets went all-in on having an older, higher risk starting rotation by signing Justin Verlander, José Quintana and Kodai Senga. As only two teams have gotten less rWAR from their starters, it's backfired.
The Mets wouldn't take the Senga signing back, to be sure, but they'd be in a better spot if they had signed, say, Eovaldi and Eflin instead of Verlander and Quintana, who've already combined for 91 days on the injured list.
New York Yankees: The Carlos Rodón Signing
The Yankees went into the winter needing to find a proper co-ace for Gerrit Cole, and they seemed to find exactly that when they signed Carlos Rodón to a six-year, $162 million deal.
By some measures, he was not just one of the best but the best starting pitcher in the league across 2021 and 2022. More of that promised to elevate the Yankees to new heights...if Rodón could avoid adding to his already extensive injury history.
The opposite has happened, as the left-hander has yet to make his Yankees debut because of an elbow strain and a "chronic" back issue. All this ought to have the Yankees wishing they had tried for Senga or even Verlander instead.
Oakland Athletics: The Shintaro Fujinami Signing
Anyone who thinks the A's didn't get enough in the Sean Murphy trade should take a closer look at Esteury Ruiz, who currently boasts a .348 OBP and league-leading 24 stolen bases.
Rather, the big misfire of Oakland's offseason is the one-year, $3.3 million deal it did with Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami.
That splitter of his sure is fun to watch, but there's nothing fun about Fujinami's 12.69 ERA, 34 hits and 24 walks allowed over 27.2 innings. He was worth a shot as an upside play, but he seems to have nothing but downside.
Philadelphia Phillies: The Taijuan Walker Signing
This is where the Phillies' 11-year, $300 million deal with Trea Turner looks like a piece of low-hanging fruit, but he's been more disappointing than outright bad.
The same cannot be said of Taijuan Walker. Signed for $72 million over four years, the veteran righty has been broadly unimpressive as he's racked up a 5.79 ERA through 10 starts. Notably, he's already more than halfway to his home run total from last year.
In theory, the Phillies would have a stronger No. 3 behind Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler if they had spent an extra $3 million on Senga or aimed $9 million lower with Bassitt.
Pittsburgh Pirates: The Bryse Wilson Trade
The Pirates were still firmly in rebuilding mode during the winter, so it was a bit of a surprise when they traded a 25-year-old pitcher who had recently been one of MLB's top prospects.
That was Bryse Wilson, who went to the Brewers for cash in January. That he was out of options surely influenced the Pirates' decision-making, but the deal was still effectively them giving up on an unproven yet talented pitcher.
It's already looking like a misfire on Pittsburgh's part, as Wilson has generally looked good in putting up a 2.92 ERA in a multi-inning relief role for Milwaukee.
San Diego Padres: The Robert Suárez Signing
The Padres took a substantial risk in extending Manny Machado for $350 million through 2033, and it has yet to pay off as he's gotten off to a rough start to the year.
But at least Machado has suited up for the Friars this year, which is more than can be said about Robert Suárez. Inflammation in his right elbow has kept him out of action all year.
It's not a great first act in a five-year, $46 million deal that was frankly suspect to begin with. That's a lot of money for any reliever, much less a 32-year-old who can only claim one dominant month in the majors for his career.
San Francisco Giants: The Mitch Haniger Signing
Lamenting that the Giants were unable to reel in Aaron Judge is at once tempting and pointless. He made it sound as if he was never serious about leaving New York.
It's more practical to lament what the Giants have gotten out of one of the outfielders they did sign, namely Mitch Haniger. Between the 26 days he spent on the IL and the .557 OPS he's posted when healthy, he's basically been neither seen nor heard this year.
The Giants might have anticipated as much after Haniger missed all of 2020 and most of 2022 with injuries, in which case they might have stretched their budget for Yoshida or tried harder for Bellinger.
Seattle Mariners: The Kolten Wong Trade
Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto began the offseason with big plans for the middle of his infield, as he was hoping to find a shortstop who was willing to play second base.
What he actually ended up with was a proper second baseman, and an established one in the person of Kolten Wong via a trade with Milwaukee. Yet the veteran's production has cratered, as he's sitting on a .468 OPS and minus-1.1 rWAR through 32 games.
Though the free-agent market didn't have much to offer at second base, it's hard not to wonder if the Mariners could have been the team to flex its pitching depth in a trade for Arraez.
St. Louis Cardinals: Approach to the Starting Rotation
Given that they resorted to moving him off catcher barely a month into the season, it's fair to wonder if the Cardinals have regrets about their five-year, $87.5 million deal with Willson Contreras.
However, we won't go so far as to say they should. Contreras has been a solid offensive presence for the Redbirds, and his recent work behind the plate has been much better.
The really baffling thing in retrospect is that the Cardinals didn't make any new additions to a rotation that's put up just 0.7 rWAR so far. Somebody like Bassitt or Eovaldi would have been perfect.
Tampa Bay Rays: Declining Kevin Kiermaier's Option
Kevin Kiermaier was a mainstay in center field for the Rays for nine years between 2014 and 2022, but they decided to go in another direction when they declined to pick up his $13 million option for 2023 back in November.
It was an understandable move. Kiermaier had never been much of a hitter, and both his advancing age (he would turn 33 on April 22) and recent hip surgery promised to erode his elite skills as a defender.
What's actually happened, however, is that Kiermaier is playing as well as ever on a one-year, $9 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. He's already up to 10 Defensive Runs Saved with a career-best .845 OPS to boot.
Texas Rangers: The Jacob deGrom Signing
The Rangers' five-year, $185 million deal with Jacob deGrom set the tone for the winter's entire free-agent market. Once ink was on paper, it was clear it was about to rain.
"Are you guys sure about this?" was nonetheless a fair question to ask at the time. For while deGrom's two Cy Young Awards and numerous other accolades made him worthy of such a huge deal, his recent elbow and shoulder woes painted a different picture.
Sure enough, deGrom missed most of spring training with side tightness and has been sidelined since April 28 with elbow inflammation. Though he had dominated in the interim, these are further signs that the 35-year-old's healthiest days are behind him.
Toronto Blue Jays: The Daulton Varsho Trade
Whereas Bassitt has been terrific since a brutal opening act and Kevin Kiermaier and Brandon Belt have likewise been solid, the Blue Jays are still waiting on Daulton Varsho.
Following a 2022 season in which he hit 27 home runs while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense for the Diamondbacks, Toronto paid a heavy price to get Varsho in a trade. It cost them Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno, who had gone into '22 as an elite prospect.
Cut to now, and Varsho's OPS is down 93 points from last season while both Moreno and Gurriel have been major contributors for an Arizona squad that continues to play above expectations.
Washington Nationals: The Chad Kuhl Signing
It was a quiet winter for the Nationals, as they spent all of $23.3 million in free agency and didn't really make any trades of note.
This means we didn't have many options to choose from for their mulligan, but Chad Kuhl sticks out like a proverbial sore thumb. The veteran righty put up a 9.41 ERA in five starts in April before he went on the IL with a foot injury. The Nats lost four of those.
The bright side for the Nationals is this: Kuhl is only costing them $2 million.
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.