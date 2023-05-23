1 Offseason Mulligan Every MLB Team Wishes They Had

0 of 30

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The book on Major League Baseball's 2022-23 offseason is far from closed. It will be years before there's clarity as to which teams did or didn't make out well with their winter dealings.

It's not too soon, however, to ponder what teams would do differently if given the chance.

This is the mindset as we set about pointing to one offseason mulligan that each team would like to have right about now. These concern signings and trades that aren't panning out, as well as deals that didn't happen and more general approaches to shoring up problem areas.

We'll go team by team in alphabetical order by city.