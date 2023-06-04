Jahan Dotson: Eric Bieniemy Has Brought 'Culture,' 'Sense of Urgency' to Commanders

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have been one of the most disappointing teams in football over the last two decades, but the franchise is looking to turn things around in 2023 with the help of some new additions to the staff.

One of those additions is Eric Bieniemy, who was hired by the Commanders in February as their offensive coordinator and assistant head coach under Ron Rivera.

Bieniemy served as offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2018-2022, leading one of the best offenses in the NFL quarterbacked by Patrick Mahomes. Thanks in part to Bieniemy, the franchise captured two Super Bowl titles during his tenure as OC.

The 53-year-old and his championship pedigree have been a welcomed addition in Washington, and wide receiver Jahan Dotson told reporters Saturday that he has brought new life to the franchise..

"Coach Bieniemy, I feel like he's brought culture to our team. He's brought a sense of energy, a sense of urgency," Dotson said. "It's been really good just being able to learn from him and just get familiar with the things he wants us to do and the things we want to do."

The Commanders' offense was lackluster in 2022 as it averaged 330.3 yards per game—204.2 yards passing and 126.1 yards rushing—under former offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

Dotson has only played one season in Washington after being selected by the franchise in the first round of the 2022 draft. He caught 35 passes for 523 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Entering his second season in 2023, Dotson should be more involved on offense, and considering his comments about Bieniemy, there is at least some positivity the team as a whole will improve this coming year.