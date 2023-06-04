College Baseball Regional 2023: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Saturday

College Baseball Regional 2023: Results, Highlights and Bracket from SaturdayJune 4, 2023
Day two of the 2023 NCAA baseball tournament saw inclement weather and multiple hosts bowing out.
Auburn and Oklahoma State were eliminated from the tournament, with each team losing to a mid-major for the second consecutive game. The Tigers fell to Southern Miss 7-2, while Oklahoma State lost to a tough Dallas Baptist team 18-4.
Coastal Carolina, the No. 10 seed, escaped a similar fate by defeating UNC Wilmington 12-2 to keep its season alive.
The other major storyline was the weather, which impacted the regionals at Wake Forest, Arkansas, Miami and LSU.
Update: Tonight's Beavers-Tigers game has been rescheduled for tomorrow at noon (PT).<br><br>The loser will play a doubleheader tomorrow, facing the Sam Houston-Tulane winner in an elimination game at 6 p.m. (PT) <a href="https://t.co/k99CpdOrSU">https://t.co/k99CpdOrSU</a>
Saturday NCAA Tournament Results
Winston-Salem Regional
George Mason 11, Northeastern 3
Wake Forest vs Maryland 6 p.m. ET
Tuscaloosa Regional
Boston College 14, Nicholls 6
Alabama vs Troy 9 p.m. ET
Stanford Regional
Cal State Fullerton 9, San Jose State 5
Stanford vs Texas A&M 9 p.m. ET
Coral Gables Regional
Louisiana 19, Maine 10
Texas 4, Miami 1
Baton Rouge Regional
Tulane vs Sam Houston (Delayed, resuming Sunday at 1 p.m. ET)
LSU vs Oregon State (Postponed)
Lexington Regional
West Virginia 13, Ball State 5
Indiana 5, Kentucky 3
Clemson Regional
Charlotte 9, Lipscomb 2
Tennessee 6, Clemson 5 (F/14)
Auburn Regional
Southern Miss 7, Auburn 2
Penn 5, Samford 4
Fayetteville Regional
Arizona vs Santa Clara 3 p.m. ET
Arkansas vs TCU (Postponed)
Terre Haute Regional
North Carolina 5, Wright State 0
Indiana State 7, Iowa 4
Nashville Regional
Xavier 7, Eastern Illinois 0
Vanderbilt vs Oregon 9 p.m. ET
Stillwater Regional
Dallas Baptist 18, Oklahoma State 4
Oral Roberts vs Washington 9 p.m. ET
Charlottesville Regional
Oklahoma 10, Army 1
Virginia 2, East Carolina 1
Conway Regional
Coastal Carolina 12, UNC Wilmington 2
Duke 2, Rider 1
Gainesville Regional
UConn 9, Florida A&M 6
Texas Tech 5, Florida 4
Columbia Regional
Campbell 10, Central Connecticut 5
South Carolina 6, NC State 3
The updated NCAA baseball tournament bracket with all of Saturday's matchups can be found here on NCAA.com.
Late Heroics lead Texas Tech over Florida
The No. 2 national seed is on the brink of elimination. Florida missed an opportunity to advance to the Gainesville regional final at the hands of Texas Tech.
Tied at 3-3 in the eighth inning, Gavin Kash saw a pitch he liked and unleashed.
Red Raiders grab the lead!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadToOmaha?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadToOmaha</a> x 🎥 ESPN+ / <a href="https://twitter.com/TTU_Baseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TTU_Baseball</a> <a href="https://t.co/0IB6QNz89p">pic.twitter.com/0IB6QNz89p</a>
The two-run jack would give Texas Tech all the run support it needed, as the Red Raiders were able to claim a 5-4 victory.
Brandon Beckel, who has been absolute money for <a href="https://twitter.com/TTU_Baseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TTU_Baseball</a> out of the pen this season, closes out <a href="https://twitter.com/GatorsBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GatorsBB</a>, 5-4. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wreckem?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wreckem</a> now needs one win to advance to the Super Regional round. Really impressive pitching by Tadlock's bunch tonight.
Florida will have to take on UConn for the right to a rematch against the Red Raiders, while Texas Tech awaits that winner with two chances to clinch a berth in the Super Regional round.
Virginia Defends Home Turf against East Carolina
In a game that was projected to be about the offense, a pitching duel took over.
The Cavaliers got nine innings of one-run ball from pitchers Nick Parker and Jake Berry, and clutch hitting pushed Virginia over the edge as they take a 2-1 victory over a formidable mid-major in East Carolina.
Final. Virginia 2, East Carolina 1.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UVA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UVA</a> rides a pair of brilliant pitching performances from Nick Parker and Jake Berry to smother a strong ECU offense. Wahoos seize the driver's seat of the Charlottesville Regional. Play-by-play and live analysis here:<a href="https://t.co/w6UmaGfpHX">https://t.co/w6UmaGfpHX</a>
Both Virginia runs were scored off of singles to right field, and the No. 7 national seed appears poised to host a Super Regional against the winner of the Conway Regional.
Indiana State Keeps Rolling
The Indiana State Sycamores are living up to the hype.
One of only two mid-major regional hosts, they advanced to their regional final with a 7-4 victory over Big Ten runner-up Iowa. The charge came late, as the Sycamores hung five runs of the Hawkeyes in the eighth inning, and shut down a bid in the ninth to take the game.
Iowa nearly made the score 7-6 off the bat of Brayden Frazier, but outfielder Adam Pottinger wanted no part of it.
Check out this catch by <a href="https://twitter.com/IndStBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IndStBaseball</a> LF Adam Pottinger robbing Iowa's Brayden Frazier of a 2-run home run T9, simply incredible all-around game with a little bit of everything <a href="https://t.co/YZDiJNtfvy">pic.twitter.com/YZDiJNtfvy</a>
Iowa will now have to get by North Carolina again to get another shot at the Sycamores, and that is no easy task. The Hawkeyes squeezed by the Tar Heels 5-4 on opening night, and UNC is looking for revenge following a 5-0 victory over Wright State.
Volunteers Win Marathon Matchup
The game of the night happened in Clemson, South Carolina.
The Tennessee Volunteers outlasted the Clemson Tigers 6-5 in a game that lasted until the 14th inning. In the ninth inning, this outcome looked very far-fetched.
The Volunteers were down to their last strike and staring at a 4-2 deficit. One swing from Zane Denton then put Tennessee in the lead.
The Volunteers were unable to hold the lead in the ninth, and Clemson nearly walked it off, but a reversed call sent the game to extra innings.
The Volunteers had a chance to take a lead in the 10th, but a bases loaded double play bailed Clemson out.
In a déjà vu moment innings later, the Tigers did it again. However, they lost star Cam Cannarella to a controversial ejection in the process.
Tennessee finally got it done in the 14th off of a double from Hunter Ensley, and Seth Halvorsen shut the door in the 14th to secure the victory.
The loss ends the Tigers' 17-game win streak, and they will battle Charlotte for a chance at redemption against the Volunteers.