    Phil Mickelson: LIV Would Be 'Perfect' For Rory McIlroy But Teams Don't Want His 'BS'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 3, 2023

    Captain Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC plays a shot on the driving range before the final round of LIV Golf DC at the Trump National Golf Club Washington DC on Sunday, May 28, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by LIV Golf via AP)
    LIV Golf via AP

    Phil Mickelson tweeted Friday that LIV Golf would be "perfect" for Rory McIlroy but that none of the tour's teams would want him because of his "BS."

    Mickelson's tweet was in response to a video showing McIlroy discuss the desire for an offseason at this weekend's Memorial Tournament.

    Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson

    As worn out as Mclroy was after the Masters and his need for an off season, LIV would be perfect for him. Problem is I don't think there's a team that wants him on it because they'd have to deal with all his bs.

    Mickelson is among the biggest name to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, which began play last year. The two tours have since become heated rivals as many players defected for the organization, including Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

    McIlroy has long been one of LIV Golf's fiercest critics, notably telling CBS Sports' Kyle Porter there was "no room in the golf world for LIV Golf" and that he would be "super happy" if it went away. He has since toned down his criticism.

    As far as the golfing goes, McIlroy is in a three-way tie with Si Woo Kim and David Lipsky for first place at six under at Memorial, which is going down at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

