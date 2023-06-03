Phil Mickelson: LIV Would Be 'Perfect' For Rory McIlroy But Teams Don't Want His 'BS'

LIV Golf via AP

Phil Mickelson tweeted Friday that LIV Golf would be "perfect" for Rory McIlroy but that none of the tour's teams would want him because of his "BS."

Mickelson's tweet was in response to a video showing McIlroy discuss the desire for an offseason at this weekend's Memorial Tournament.

Mickelson is among the biggest name to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, which began play last year. The two tours have since become heated rivals as many players defected for the organization, including Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

McIlroy has long been one of LIV Golf's fiercest critics, notably telling CBS Sports' Kyle Porter there was "no room in the golf world for LIV Golf" and that he would be "super happy" if it went away. He has since toned down his criticism.

As far as the golfing goes, McIlroy is in a three-way tie with Si Woo Kim and David Lipsky for first place at six under at Memorial, which is going down at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.