Fantasy Alert: Chiefs OC Hypes Kadarius Toney with Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Season

It looks like it may be the Kadarius Toney show in Kansas City in 2023.

Entering his first full season with the Chiefs after being traded from the New York Giants in October of last year, Toney is looking primed for a breakout season as he builds a deeper connection with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy envisions Toney being the guy who steps up in a receiver room that isn't exactly filled with big names.

"I think we all see what he can do when the football's in his hands," Nagy said, per a team transcript. "Again, same type of deal, he comes over halfway through the season, it's a whole new offense, he's got to learn the ins and outs, and so you have that point and he was able to do that and it's exciting now for us to be able to take that to year two and build that relationship with Pat. But he's super talented with the football in his hands and he's been that way his entire life in his football career."

After struggling with injuries over his first couple of seasons in New York, Toney arrived in Kanas City and made a modest contribution in the regular season, finishing with 16 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

But he had a huge impact in the Chiefs' win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, catching the go-ahead touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter and also returning a punt 65 yards to set up another score later in the period.

The Chiefs lost both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in the offseason and added second-round pick Rashee Rice along with Richie James and Justin Watson to replace them.

But Toney and Marquez Valdez-Scantling will be the most proven receivers on the roster outside of All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

While no one expects Kelce to lose his touches, Toney, who was a first-round pick in 2021 and is known for his dynamism, now has real opportunity to make a big mark on one of the league's most elite offenses.