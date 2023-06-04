The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 45

1 of 6

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Amir Albazi didn't see the controversy.

Or if he saw it, he surely didn't admit to it.

The seventh-ranked flyweight was on the short end of striking numbers and appeared to be outworked down the stretch of his main event against Kai Kara-France, but he greeted the announcement of his split-decision victory as if he'd expected nothing less all along.

"There is only one thing I want. The belt. Gimme that fight. I wanna be next," he told ESPN's Michael Bisping in their post-fight chat before turning to the camera and yelling "Gimme the f--ing belt."

The brash Albazi earned 48-47 margins on two official scorecards to offset a 48-47 nod in the other direction on the third, not to mention the vibes of both Bisping and colleague Laura Sanko.

"I thought they were gonna say Kai Kara-France," Bisping said. "That's what I thought."

The B/R card leaned that direction, too, giving Kara-France the first, fourth and fifth rounds while scoring the second and third for Albazi, who improved to 5-0 in the UFC in his first five-round bout.

One judge gave Albazi the second, third and fourth rounds, another gave him the first, second and third, while the dissenting judge also gave Kara-France the first, fourth and fifth.

It was Kara-France's second straight loss and fourth in 11 UFC bouts. He hadn't appeared since UFC 277 last July and hasn't won since outpointing Askar Askarov on a Fight Night show in March 2022.

It seemed as if he'd done enough Saturday thanks to numbers that showed him landing 99 significant strikes to Albazi's 43 and 133 overall shots to his opponent's 64. He also scored two takedowns to Albazi's one, though the latter's effort led to a near-miss at a win by rear-naked choke in Round 3.

Albazi, born in Iraq and now based in Las Vegas, claimed he'd spent too much time having fun in the cage and would provide a more impressive display if he gets the title fight at a would-be card penciled in for Abu Dhabi this fall.

"I know it was close fight. It's not how I planned it," he said. "I showed my guts. I showed what I can bring to the table. I was just having fun. I had a bit too much fun out there. A win is a win. Next time I'm gonna put on a better show."