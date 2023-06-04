The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 45June 4, 2023
The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 45
Lacking in quality? Make it up in quantity.
That may have been the mindset of the UFC as it approached its final Fight Night show before next week's pay-per-view extravaganza in Canada.
Dana White and Co. put together a 13-bout show, including a rare six-fight main card, that included only four ranked fighters among its 26 competitors—with flyweights Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi emerging from the locker room last at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.
Kara-France arrived ranked third at 125 pounds compared to Albazi's seventh and was making his first appearance since a loss to Brandon Moreno in a title fight last July. Albazi, meanwhile, was looking for a fifth straight win since debuting in the UFC in July 2020.
No. 15 featherweight Alex Caceres and No. 11 flyweight Tim Elliott also appeared on the show, which was carried live by ESPN with a broadcast team that included Brendan Fitzgerald, Laura Sanko and Michael Bisping at the announce table with Heidi Androl working the rest of the room with breaking news and features.
The B/R combat team was in place to take in all the action and compile a definitive list of the show's winners and losers. Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments section.
Winner: Ignoring Dissension
Amir Albazi didn't see the controversy.
Or if he saw it, he surely didn't admit to it.
The seventh-ranked flyweight was on the short end of striking numbers and appeared to be outworked down the stretch of his main event against Kai Kara-France, but he greeted the announcement of his split-decision victory as if he'd expected nothing less all along.
"There is only one thing I want. The belt. Gimme that fight. I wanna be next," he told ESPN's Michael Bisping in their post-fight chat before turning to the camera and yelling "Gimme the f--ing belt."
The brash Albazi earned 48-47 margins on two official scorecards to offset a 48-47 nod in the other direction on the third, not to mention the vibes of both Bisping and colleague Laura Sanko.
"I thought they were gonna say Kai Kara-France," Bisping said. "That's what I thought."
The B/R card leaned that direction, too, giving Kara-France the first, fourth and fifth rounds while scoring the second and third for Albazi, who improved to 5-0 in the UFC in his first five-round bout.
One judge gave Albazi the second, third and fourth rounds, another gave him the first, second and third, while the dissenting judge also gave Kara-France the first, fourth and fifth.
It was Kara-France's second straight loss and fourth in 11 UFC bouts. He hadn't appeared since UFC 277 last July and hasn't won since outpointing Askar Askarov on a Fight Night show in March 2022.
It seemed as if he'd done enough Saturday thanks to numbers that showed him landing 99 significant strikes to Albazi's 43 and 133 overall shots to his opponent's 64. He also scored two takedowns to Albazi's one, though the latter's effort led to a near-miss at a win by rear-naked choke in Round 3.
Albazi, born in Iraq and now based in Las Vegas, claimed he'd spent too much time having fun in the cage and would provide a more impressive display if he gets the title fight at a would-be card penciled in for Abu Dhabi this fall.
"I know it was close fight. It's not how I planned it," he said. "I showed my guts. I showed what I can bring to the table. I was just having fun. I had a bit too much fun out there. A win is a win. Next time I'm gonna put on a better show."
Loser: Hanging Tough
Daniel Pineda was doing what Daniel Pineda does: Looking for a finish.
And after each of his 28 pro wins had ended early, who could blame him?
But 15th-ranked featherweight Alex Caceres was having none of it.
The decade-plus UFC veteran known as "Bruce Leeroy" worked his way through a difficult second round against Pineda before turning it on in the third, leaving his foe swollen around the eyes and spitting blood from his mouth to lock up a unanimous decision in their co-main event match.
The willingness to incur damage prompted ESPN's Fitzgerald to label the Houston-based fighter as "the toughest zombie you've ever seen."
But while he was indeed plenty tough, he couldn't overcome the late Caceres attack, wobbling back to the fence after a hard body kick early in the third and a left hand to the liver later in the session.
Overall, Caceres landed 86 strikes to Pineda's 43 and was successful on 60 of his 99 significant attempts. The win improved him to 16-11 with a no contest in a UFC run that began in 2011, while Pineda fell to 5-6 with a no contest across two separate stints with the promotion.
"I wanted to attack the body earlier. I knew it was going to be there," Caceres said. "He was a lot tougher than I expected. I guess there's a reason why they call him Pit."
Winner: Back to the Grind
Everyone fighting Tim Elliott knows what's coming.
The 5'7" Missouri-based flyweight seeks to get to the floor and becomes a whirling dervish once he gets there, employing a barrage of elbows, punches, and forehead grinds to the face to inflict as much punishment as possible in five-minute intervals.
On Saturday night's main card, Victor Altamirano was the focus of his aggression.
Elliott arrived as the UFC's 11th-ranked commodity at 125 pounds and did nothing to compromise that standing, getting Altamirano down six times while grinding his way to a unanimous decision across three perpetual motion rounds.
It was the first appearance in 15 months for the 36-year-old, who won for the fourth time in five fights and leveled his overall UFC record at 6-6 since debuting with a title-fight loss to then-champ Demetrious Johnson in 2016.
The six takedowns evened him with Johnson for the flyweight division's all-time record of 58 and his 12-plus minutes of control time got him past 63 minutes in his UFC career and put him second on the promotion's all-time list, trailing only Johnson.
Still, he wasn't completely satisfied.
"That wasn't near my best. I wasn't able to put on the performance that I wanted," he said. "I want to get back in here as soon as possible to show it. I'm awkward everywhere else in the whole world so I want to be in here as much as possible."
Winner: Keeping It Painful
Watching Karine Silva end fights is not for the faint of heart.
She was matched with fellow Brazilian flyweight Ketlen Souza, but showed no mercy on a countrywoman while scoring her 16th consecutive win by finish and second in as many UFC outings.
The fight started on the feet but didn't remain there long as Silva pursued and scored a takedown within the first 30 seconds. She quickly got to a half-guard position and was able to land effective elbows, then seized Souza's left leg and rocked backward to chase a heel hook.
The chase didn't last long.
Souza's left knee was the quarry and Silva pounced, locking in a hold that forced the knee to contort sickeningly and prompt its victim's immediate tap out at 1:45 of the round.
The ESPN crew didn't seem to realize the severity of the injury in real time but Fitzgerald, Sanko and Bisping groaned audibly as the replay was shown several times before a commercial break.
It was Silva's seventh submission win to go along with nine KOs and was the fifth leg lock submission in UFC women's history.
Souza did not come to the center of the cage for the official announcement and was helped to her stool while not putting visible weight on the leg.
"This was another step in the direction of being a champion," Silva said. "(The submission) is what I work on. But when I saw (the knee) move I felt a pop. I felt something weird, and I just let go."
Loser: Hope and Change
If it's a UFC weekend, it's certain to have some upheaval.
That was the case again on Saturday night in the desert, where three of the 13 bouts were impacted by changes during fight week.
Octagonal legend Jim Miller was matched with newbie Jesse Butler at lightweight after his initial opponent, Jared Gordon, was pulled with what the UFC called a "medical issue."
Butler's stay didn't last long.
Miller, 39, drove him backward toward the fence with a left hand and rendered the 31-year-old unconscious with two follow-up shots that yielded his fastest career KO—23 seconds.
It extended his UFC records for most fights (42) and most wins (25) and his 17th finish puts him at No. 2 all time in the promotion.
"When I'm on I am dangerous for anybody in the world," Miller said. "I wanna end my career like I started my career, and that's fighting as often as I can."
Meanwhile, two bouts on the prelim show were also affected, with bantamweight Mateus Mendonca missing a date with John Castaneda due to injury and lightweight Guram Kutateladze having the plug pulled by visa issues on a match with Jamie Mullarkey.
The late arrivals had mixed results in the early evening, with Mullarkey's new opponent Muhammad Naimov scoring a sudden finish just past midway through Round 2 when a counter right hand dumped Mullarkey and quickly yielded a TKO at 2:59.
Castaneda's foe, Muin Gafurov, wasn't quite so effective, losing by 29-27 margins on all three scorecards after having a point deducted in the second for head butts.
"I feel so great. I feel amazing right now," said Naimov, who'd won eight of nine fights in other promotions in addition to a loss on Dana White's Contender Series in 2020. "I think the featherweights are sitting on their couches and they're just shaking right now."
Full Card Results
Main Card
Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France by unanimous decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)
Alex Caceres def. Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler by KO (punches), 0:23, Round 1
Tim Elliott def. Victor Altamirano by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Karine Silva def. Ketlen Souza by submission (knee bar), 1:45, Round 1
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Preliminary Card
Daniel Santos def. Johnny Munoz by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
Don'Tale Mayes def. Andrei Arlovski by KO (punch), 3:17, Round 2
John Castaneda def. Muin Gafurov by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
Muhammad Naimov def. Jamie Mullarkey by KO (punch), 2:59, Round 2
Elise Reed def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Da'Mon Blackshear def. Luan Lacerda by KO (punches), 3:54, Round 2
Philipe Lins def. Maxim Grishin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)