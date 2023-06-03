Ex-NFL DE, UFC Fighter Greg Hardy KO'd by Alexander Flores on Video in TCL Fight

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end and UFC fighter Greg Hardy was knocked out during a Team Combat League boxing event in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Friday night.

Hardy, who competed for the Dallas Destroyers, was knocked out by Alexander Flores of the L.A. Tengoose in the 17th round of an 18-round team event:

According to MMAFighting.com, the loss was Hardy's first in TCL, giving him a 2-1 record since making his debut with the promotion last month. Flores is 18-3-1 as a pro boxer.

The 34-year-old Hardy made his pro boxing debut in October 2022, beating Mike Cook by knockout. The next month, he followed that up with a unanimous-decision win over Hasim Rahman Jr., who is the son of former world heavyweight boxing champion Hasim Rahman.

In TCL, Hardy defeated both Donte White and Norman Neely on May 18 before his loss to Flores on Friday.

Hardy is perhaps best known for spending six seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys from 2010 to 2015.

His best season was in 2013 with the Panthers when he recorded 59 tackles and 15 sacks en route to his first and only Pro Bowl selection.

Hardy later transitioned into combat sports, going 3-0 in amateur MMA before getting shot in Dana White's Contender Series. He went 3-0 in his first three pro fights and was subsequently signed by UFC.

Ultimately, Hardy posted a 7-5 record with one no contest, but he lost each of his final three UFC fights, prompting the promotion to allow his contract to expire last year.