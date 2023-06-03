Report: Dalvin Cook, Dolphins Don't Have 'Secret Agreement' amid Vikings Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Rumors about running back Dalvin Cook's future with the Minnesota Vikings continue to swirl, with talk of the Miami Dolphins' reported interest remaining in the picture.

Regarding that, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald had this to say Saturday.

"For those asking if Dalvin Cook to the Dolphins is a done deal, I have been led to believe it's not a done deal. Could Cook end up here? Absolutely. It's certainly a real possibility if he's cut by Minnesota. There would be interest on both sides. But from my understanding, there's not some secret agreement between the parties."

Jackson added that it's not a guarantee Minnesota would release Cook if the team can't find a trade suitor at the moment.

He also said he expects to see the Dolphins pursue Cook if he's released but at a far lesser salary than the $10.4 million mark he's due in 2023. Only $2 million of that figure is guaranteed.

In some ways, it appears the Vikings have already moved on from Cook. Kevin Seifert of ESPN wrote the following on Friday.

"In truth, the post-Dalvin Cook era has been taking shape for months at Minnesota Vikings headquarters," Seifert wrote.

"General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been speaking in neutral terms about Cook's future since the combine in February. He has repeatedly declined to confirm that Cook will be on the Vikings' 2023 roster."

Seifert also called Cook's potential exit "a denouement that seems likely if not completely certain."

Cook, a four-time Pro Bowler, amassed 1,468 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 264 carries (4.4 yards per attempt) while adding 39 catches for 295 yards and two scores.

If Cook leaves the Vikings, Minnesota will turn to backup Alexander Mattison, who signed a two-year, $7 million contract to remain with the team. Minnesota also has Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu on the depth chart.