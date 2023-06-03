Dalvin Cook Rumors: Teams Believe Vikings 'Holding Out' for Trade amid Contract Buzz

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Friday marked the first day the Minnesota Vikings could release Dalvin Cook without taking a significant cap penalty, but the four-time Pro Bowl running back is still on their roster as they weigh all potential options.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter on Saturday morning that opposing teams believe the Vikings are still "holding out" for a trade:

"Teams I talked to believe they're open to a trade and maybe holding out for that. So, they held onto his $14 million cap hit for a while now and can do so a little bit longer in the short term. But they can save $11 million on their salary cap if they trade him now that we're past June 1. And so, should be some interest there if they can shake it out. If not, they might even have to release him or work on some sort of reworked contract for him to return. But I'm told that Cook at this point is open to a fresh start. He's now healthy as well after the shoulder surgery."

