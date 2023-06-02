Iowa's Caitlin Clark to Play in John Deere Classic Pro-Am with PGA's Zach Johnson

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Iowa basketball superstar and reigning Wooden Award winner Caitlin Clark will play in a group alongside two-time major winner and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am on Wednesday, July 5, per M.A. Voepel of ESPN.com.

Clark will then head to the driving range to participate in a youth clinic, per Voepel.

Clark averaged 27.8 points and 8.6 assists per game en route to leading Iowa to its first-ever national championship game appearance. That run included an upset victory over undefeated South Carolina in the Final Four. Along the way, Clark set the record for the most points scored in a single NCAA tournament (191).

Clark will play golf with a fellow Iowan in Johnson, who won the 2007 Masters and 2015 Open Championship. He's a 12-time PGA Tour winner who has reached as high as sixth on the Official World Golf Rankings.

The tournament will take place at the TPC Deere Run course in Silvis, Illinois.