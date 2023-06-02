Packers' Romeo Doubs Doesn't See 'Big Difference' Between Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It's a new era in Green Bay, but young receiver Romeo Doubs doesn't feel like all that much has changed.

Even with the departure of four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love taking over as the starting signal-caller, Doubs thinks the offense isn't going to miss a beat.

"No, I think Jordan can do it. I think Jordan is a really good quarterback," Doubs said when talking to Spectrum 1's Dennis Krause. "When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing. So I don't really see what's the big difference."

Doubs, 23, was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft and played only one year with Rodgers. He was one of his favorite targets early in the season when most of the receiving corps struggled to get going.

He finished his rookie year with 42 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, he'll look to form a new partnership with Love and the rest of a relatively young Packers offense that includes Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and budding receiver Christian Watson. The organization also added receiver Jayden Reed and tight end Luke Musgrave through the draft.

So, Love will have no shortage of young, talented options to throw the ball to.

Although he didn't have too big of an opportunity with Rodgers in town, the first-round pick in 2020 out of Utah State showed flashes of potential in his limited playing time. He's thrown for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in his three NFL seasons.

As for Doubs, with the departure of veteran receivers like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, he knows that he and Watson are going to have step up and be the new leaders in the room.

And he doesn't foresee any sort of drop-off with his new-look squad.

"I see a progression. I see it going up," Doubs said. "I don't see the Packers going down. I only focus on our room and our team in this organization. This organization is historic, and it's only winning. That's all. When you hear Green Bay, it's no losing, it's only winning."