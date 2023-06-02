Bears Say Proposed Arlington Heights Stadium Site Not Team's 'Singular Focus'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With tax problems now surrounding the Chicago Bears' proposed stadium in Arlington Heights, the organization is beginning to look in other directions, according to NBC 5 Chicago.

The Bears bought a 326-acre plot of land in Arlington Park in February to build a new, enclosed stadium, leaving Soldier Field behind. They have been deciding on whether to develop the land.

However, in recent weeks the Cook County Assessor has raised the value on the land, which means that the property tax bill for the organization is set to go way up, throwing a wrench in the plans.

While the Bears still plan on pursuing the stadium in Arlington Park, they now have a bit more of a wandering eye if they aren't able to come to a solution.

Here's the statement the organization shared with NBC Chicago:

"The Chicago Bears goal of building the largest single development project in Illinois history led by billions of dollars in private capital investment, and the jobs and economic benefits generated, is at risk in Arlington Heights The stadium-based project remains broadly popular in Arlington Heights, Chicagoland and the state. However, the property's original assessment at five times the 2021 tax value, and the recent settlement with Churchill Downs for 2022 being three times higher, fails to reflect the property is not operational and not commercially viable in its current state.

"We will continue the ongoing demolition activity and work toward a path forward in Arlington Heights, but it is no longer our singular focus. It is our responsibility to listen to other municipalities in Chicagoland about potential locations that can deliver on this transformational opportunity for our fans, our club and the State of Illinois."

The Bears bought the property for $197.2 million on the site that held the former Arlington International Racecourse. The initial value assessment was $33 million. However, in the triennial reassessment, Assessor Fritz Kaegi's office placed it at $197 million.

Since that would lead to a potential huge tax spike, the organization has asked the Board of Review to reassess the tax value of the property. A hearing is expected to take place sometime this month.

With Chicago revealing that it may be looking to take its huge development elsewhere, several other suburbs around the city have already reached out to the organization, showing their willingness to be the franchise's new home.

Mayor Scott Wehrli and the city of Naperville—just about an hour outside of Chicago—already reached out to the Bears to throw their hat in the ring.

"As a lifelong Bears fan, I respect that the team has decided that developing and operating its own stadium is essential for on-field success and pursuing championships," Wehrli wrote in a letter to Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren last week. "On behalf of the City of Naperville, I would like to formally introduce our community to your organization as you consider or reassess your planned relocation. The city would welcome the opportunity to review your business needs and our available properties."

Regardless of the outcome, the Bears now look destined to leave Soldier Field, where they have played since 1971. Their lease with the stadium runs out in 2033.