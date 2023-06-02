Patrick Queen: Ravens Declining 5th-Year Contract Option Was 'Blessing in Disguise'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Patrick Queen says he isn't worried about the Baltimore Ravens declining his fifth-year option.

"It's a blessing in disguise, really," Queen told reporters Thursday, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "You see guys go both sides of it and get paid either way. At the end of the day, I'm just focused on being the best teammate I can be, being the best player that I can be and just going out there and proving myself. Going out there and playing the game that I love to play at a high level."

Queen's fifth-year option would have locked him in at $12.7 million for 2024, a steep price for a Baltimore team already committed to making Roquan Smith the NFL's highest-paid off-ball linebacker. Smith will count $13.5 million against the cap for the Ravens in 2024.

The Smith contract may have spelled doom for Queen's hopes of having the Ravens take his option, but it also presents an excellent chance for him to see a huge payday next season.

After the Ravens added Smith in late October, it quickly became clear that this could become one of the best linebacker pairs in the league. In the five games after the trade, Baltimore allowed the NFL's fewest rush yards per game (55) while Smith and Queen racked up 37 and 38 tackles, respectively.

Now Queen is preparing to play alongside Smith once again.

"Just trying to get better," Queen said. "Obviously, Roquan is here now, getting an offseason with us. So, just trying to build that chemistry, trying to learn (defensive coordinator) Mike (Macdonald) more, trying to learn the defense more, trying to all of us get on the same page. That's my main focus right now."

Queen's play with Smith this fall could determine how much he can earn as a free agent if he hits the open market next offseason. If he plays his cards right, it could potentially be even more lucrative than the option the Ravens declined.