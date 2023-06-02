NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins, Texans Reunion 'Not Expected at This Time' amid FA Buzz

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Despite having a rookie quarterback and an obvious need at wide receiver, the Houston Texans are unlikely to go after DeAndre Hopkins.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston, a reunion between the five-time Pro Bowler and the Texans is "not expected at this time" as the team looks to develop younger wideouts on the roster.

Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reported on Thursday that Hopkins was interested in signing with the organization he spent the first seven years of his NFL career playing for.

The market for Hopkins has been lukewarm going back to when he was mentioned in trade rumors.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills were the only clubs that had "substantive" trade discussions with the Arizona Cardinals, but both teams had concerns about his contract.

The Cardinals decided to get Hopkins' pact off their books by releasing him on May 26. It's not a totally clean break for the team, as he will count $22.6 million against its cap in 2023.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Hopkins "currently expects to secure a significant contract on the open market." ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the 30-year-old is prepared to be patient as he waits for a deal, with training camp considered a potential hard deadline to get something done.

If Hopkins is hoping for a big contract, it makes sense he would be interested in the Texans. They are one of eight teams that currently has at least $20 million in available cap space, per Spotrac.

Houston could certainly use more help at wide receiver to make things easier for C.J. Stroud as he gets acclimated to playing in the NFL. Nico Collins and Robert Woods are projected starters for the Texans.

John Metchie III, who sat out last season after being diagnosed with leukemia, is progressing to potentially play in 2023. He was on the practice field during voluntary minicamp after the draft.

Hopkins was very productive in nine games with the Cardinals last season. He had 717 yards and three touchdowns on 64 receptions. The three-time All-Pro ranks second in Texans franchise history in receptions (632), receiving yards (8,602) and receiving touchdowns (54).