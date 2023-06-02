Oscar De La Hoya Tells Ryan Garcia to Blame Advisor for Gervonta Davis Loss

Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

After losing his highly anticipated fight against Gervonta Davis in April, Ryan Garcia has a new battle on his hands, but this time it's with his own promoter.

Oscar De La Hoya fired back at his Golden Boy Promotions fighter after the 24-year-old was seen in a social media video complaining of a lack of loyalty from his team.

"After the fight, nobody was there for me. My team just didn't come to the press conference. ... Somebody betrayed me in camp. ... I was left with that. ... I had Tank's team care about me more than my own team," Garcia said in the video.

De La Hoya didn't hold back in his response, blasting Garcia and his manager Lupe Valencias for agreeing to a 10-pound rehydration clause for the 136-pound matchup:

Davis stopped Garcia with a body shot in the seventh round for the TKO victory. It was the first loss of Garcia's career. After the fight, he admitted that the rehydration clause affected his performance.

"I mean, from an honest like perception of it, I didn't feel too good," Garcia said during the post-fight press conference. "I mean, I felt a little weak, you know, going into the ring. My legs didn't feel too much under me, but once the fight got going, you know, it kinda all came together. So, I can't really pin it on that too much. It is what it is. I signed the contract and that's that."

Garcia has indicated that he plans on moving up to 140 pounds, and after he racks up some wins in the light welterweight division, he wants a rematch against Davis without the stipulations of their first bout.

"The right weight, 140 pounds, no rehydration clause. I did it for the people this time, but when I come back, I'm going to do it for me," Garcia said.