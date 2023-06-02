Gervonta Davis to Serve Rest of 90-Day Sentence from 2020 Hit-and-Run Case in Jail

Set Number: X164350 TK1

Gervonta Davis has been taken into custody after being ordered by a judge to spend the remainder of his 90-day sentence in jail stemming from a 2020 hit-and-run case.

According to Justin Fenton of the Baltimore Banner, an impromptu court hearing was held on Thursday in which Judge Althea Handy made the ruling.

Davis had originally been ordered on May 5 to serve three months of home detention for his involvement in a hit-and-run crash in 2020 that injured four people, including a pregnant woman. Handy also ordered him to "perform 200 hours of community service, complete a program at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland and take part in a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel," per Fenton.

Davis, who reportedly recently purchased a penthouse condominium for $3.4 million in Baltimore, was spending the home detention at the residence of his trainer Calvin Ford.

Prosecutors dropped a domestic violence case against Davis last month after the alleged victim chose not to pursue charges. The mother of his child accused him of hitting her during an altercation in Broward County, Florida, in December.

The 28-year-old, who holds the WBA (Regular) lightweight title, is coming off a seventh-round TKO win over Ryan Garcia in April to remain undefeated at 29-0. His next bout has yet to be announced.