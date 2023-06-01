Cowboys' Tony Pollard Ahead of Schedule in Injury Rehab, Feels 'Faster' After Surgery

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard said he'll be ready for training camp after undergoing ankle surgery earlier this offseason, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Pollard, 26, was injured in Dallas' playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers in January and underwent a TightRope procedure just a few days after the season ended to help fully heal his tibia and fibula.

And while he remains on the same rehab regimen, he's feeling good as new.

"I would say I'm not really limited at this point," Pollard said Thursday, "It's just being smart with it, just trying to work my way back in slowly and make sure I'm in tip-top shape when I get out there so it's not a fall off."

Pollard, who is set to take over as the team's undisputed starter this season, has been taking the first-team reps during the walkthrough portions of OTAs, per Archer. The Cowboys' plan is to keep bringing him along slowly as they approach training camp.

Although he suffered a fairly serious injury, he doesn't feel like he's lost a step. In fact, Pollard thinks the surgery and rehab process have actually helped him improve on certain parts of his game.

"Honestly, I feel faster," he said. "I mean we got great trainers. Working with [director of rehabilitation Britt Brown] on the bands I don't know for how many months we've been going since the season was over, I just feel like I got a lot of juice in me left."

With the release of star running back Ezekiel Elliott earlier this offseason, the Cowboys will be hoping that Pollard's body is able to hold up as it takes on a full workload as the team's three-down back.

They also added Ronald Jones II in free agency and former Kansas State star Deuce Vaughn through the draft.

Pollard showed major star ability last season when given a much bigger role in the offense, making the Pro Bowl after rushing for a career-high 1,007 yards on 193 carries with nine touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

"I'm never just satisfied to where I feel like I did enough," Pollard said. "I feel like every year I can get better. I can improve in different areas in my game and just over time see where it takes me."

Dallas placed the franchise tag on him for $10.09 million. So, it's a big season for Pollard if he wants that second contract.

But he's not too focused on that at the moment.

"For right now I'm just letting my agent and the ownership handle that and just focus day by day coming in doing what I have to do," he said.